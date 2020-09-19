Ticket shop open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

Register online today and get ready to make new connections, do more business and access the best insights and information. The ticket shop is now open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, the exciting new digital edition of Asia’s leading fresh fruit and vegetable trade show. Go to https://www.asiafruit-ticketshop.com/afl2020/ to register today.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON takes place on 18-20 November 2020 and it’s the new online home for the thousands of exhibitors and visitors who attend ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA every year.

Register for one flat fee of €30 (plus VAT) and enjoy the full range of benefits. You can network, connect and arrange business meetings with top suppliers and buyers across every sector of the fresh produce business in Asia and the rest of the world.

You can also attend a wide range of online conferences, seminars and workshops – delivering high-quality insights to take your business to the next level. In addition to the online Hall Forums on 18-20 November – ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, COOL LOGISTICS ASIA and SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA – you can attend ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON for no extra fee this year. Asia’s premier conference event for fresh produce decision makers livestreams on 17 November 2020, as always one day ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Go to www.asiafruitcongress.com for more information.

Customise your experience

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s online meeting place uses the latest software for business-matching and meeting scheduling. It finds the best companies and content for you while also recommending your profile to other attendees based on your stated interests. The business-matching service soft-launches in early October – enabling you set up meetings on 18-20 November. Register now to browse exhibitors and send your meeting requests ahead of others.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is hosting a ‘Live Launch’ event on 30 September to explain how you can make the most of its exciting new digital platform. You’ll also be able to get a preview to all the wide-ranging programme content on offer at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. Register for the Live Launch event free at the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com



For more information on exhibiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, please contact:

Organising Team by email: [email protected], telephone: +66 2 941 4600 or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com

The Spanish language version of this press release can be found here







