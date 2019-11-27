Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 27. November 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
25.11.2019

Peru partners with ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for 2020

After a successful campaign at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, Peru and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA have agreed to extend the Official Partner Country status to next year’s edition on 23-25 September 2020 in Hong Kong.

Both partners have also committed to Southeast Asia as an important focus and growth region. Over the next ten months, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, together with its Official Partner Country Peru, is holding a series of in-market trade events in Southeast Asia to engage with industry partners, kicking off in Thailand. The events provide a platform to open a dialogue with local partners and build bridges to the trade show and to Peru’s thriving agricultural business, which is seeking to consolidate its position as the Andean nation’s second largest export sector.

Celebrating ten years of its Free Trade Agreement with China in 2020, Peru is also looking to open new markets for new products in Asia this year. Pomegranates, pecan nuts, organic bananas, frozen avocados and quinoa are just some of the newer agriproducts coming to markets in Asia. They will join Peru’s established products, such as table grapes, avocados, blueberries, mangoes and tangerines, which dominated the country’s exports to Asia last year.

Peru has exhibited every year at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA since 2008 with a national pavilion. As the Official Partner Country in 2020, Peru will once again promote its diverse offering under the Superfoods from Peru campaign, which was launched at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017. The global Superfoods from Peru brand is designed to tap into the latest consumer trends for health and wellbeing, and is seen as a vital tool in the country’s goal to ramp up agricultural exports to US$10bn by 2021 (from US$7bn in 2018).

Today, Peru is one of the main food suppliers to the world. The Andean nation is the world’s largest exporter of asparagus, organic bananas and quinoa, and now ranks among the leading global exporters of a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, including avocados, blueberries, artichokes, mangoes and table grapes.

Peru’s fresh fruit and vegetables have quickly gained a reputation for their quality among Asian markets, and this has helped to drive the country’s success on the international stage. Peruvian industry officials note that the success has also been made possible by technological innovation in the country’s agriculture sector, the professionalism of the people working in Peruvian agriculture, and the legal stability which allows the international business and investments in the nation’s agriculture export sector to grow in a sustainable way.


Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Chile: Positiver Saisonabschluss für Kiwis 26.11.2019
Chile: Zweitägiger Streik soll soziale Bewegung im Land... 26.11.2019
Global Tomato Congress: Branche diskutierte Chancen und... 26.11.2019
Südafrika: Rekordsaison bei Softcitrus 25.11.2019
Westfalia eyes Colombian avocado growth over coming yea... 25.11.2019
Argentina: Everything is possible when there is a unite... 25.11.2019
Mexiko: Fünf Prozent Plus bei Heidelbeer-Exporten erwar... 25.11.2019
Chile: Rückgang bei Äpfeln, Birnen und Tafeltrauben 25.11.2019
Peru: Traubenernte rund drei Prozent größer geschätzt a... 25.11.2019
Camposol: Erfolgreiche Reduzierung des Wasserfußabdruck... 25.11.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

14.11.2019

Fruchthansa GmbH, Wesseling: Einkäufer (m/w/d) Obst & Gemüse Südeuropa

14.11.2019

Erzeugergemeinschaft BIO MARKT NORD: Wir suchen eine Person mit Biss (d/w/m) für den Einkauf und Verkauf von BIO Gemüse

17.10.2019

Kleine Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln: Zum 1.11.2019 oder früher suchen wir als Verstärkung für unser Fruchtagentur im Raum Köln eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in O&G und/oder eine Assistenz für den Einkauf (m/w/d).

10.10.2019

Conti-Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als (Junior) Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m/d) unbefristet in Vollzeit

10.10.2019

Tätigkeit in Italien im Auftrag der SPAR Österreich: Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 47/2019 inkl. best in fresh

IDM/BOZEN: "DIE
DACHMARKE BOZEN HAT
EIN ENORMES POTENTIAL"

Nüsse & Trockenfrüchte: Rosige Aussichten für Haselnüsse und Datteln — Weltproduktion steigt leicht

GREENYARD
Erholung im ersten Halbjahr 2019

NIEDERLANDE
Hausärzte bei Ernährungsberatung stärker gefragt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
47 23.11.2019 12.11.2019 • Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Obst und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
29.10.2019 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2020 - Marken, Konzepte, Ideen (Beilage)
48 29.11.2019 19.11.2019 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 06.12.2019 26.11.2019 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
50 13.12.2019 03.12.2019 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

28.11.2019

FuturPera

International trade fair dedicated to the promotion of the pear supply chain.

29.11.2019

World Food Expo Korea

Food Industry Exhibition combined B2B and B2C

30.11.2019

eat&STYLE

Die Messe eat&STYLE ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Die Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe alles zum Thema Küche, Kochen, kulinarischer...

05.12.2019

Morocco Berry Conference

For the first time in 2019 Agriconferences will focus on the Berry sector. The Morocco Berry conference (MBC) will be held in Agadir on December 5th. Berry professionals from inside and outside Morocco will be gathered in other...

09.12.2019

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

09.01.2020

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

14.01.2020

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.