Peru partners with ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for 2020

After a successful campaign at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, Peru and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA have agreed to extend the Official Partner Country status to next year’s edition on 23-25 September 2020 in Hong Kong.



Both partners have also committed to Southeast Asia as an important focus and growth region. Over the next ten months, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, together with its Official Partner Country Peru, is holding a series of in-market trade events in Southeast Asia to engage with industry partners, kicking off in Thailand. The events provide a platform to open a dialogue with local partners and build bridges to the trade show and to Peru’s thriving agricultural business, which is seeking to consolidate its position as the Andean nation’s second largest export sector.



Celebrating ten years of its Free Trade Agreement with China in 2020, Peru is also looking to open new markets for new products in Asia this year. Pomegranates, pecan nuts, organic bananas, frozen avocados and quinoa are just some of the newer agriproducts coming to markets in Asia. They will join Peru’s established products, such as table grapes, avocados, blueberries, mangoes and tangerines, which dominated the country’s exports to Asia last year.



Peru has exhibited every year at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA since 2008 with a national pavilion. As the Official Partner Country in 2020, Peru will once again promote its diverse offering under the Superfoods from Peru campaign, which was launched at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017. The global Superfoods from Peru brand is designed to tap into the latest consumer trends for health and wellbeing, and is seen as a vital tool in the country’s goal to ramp up agricultural exports to US$10bn by 2021 (from US$7bn in 2018).



Today, Peru is one of the main food suppliers to the world. The Andean nation is the world’s largest exporter of asparagus, organic bananas and quinoa, and now ranks among the leading global exporters of a range of fresh fruit and vegetables, including avocados, blueberries, artichokes, mangoes and table grapes.



Peru’s fresh fruit and vegetables have quickly gained a reputation for their quality among Asian markets, and this has helped to drive the country’s success on the international stage. Peruvian industry officials note that the success has also been made possible by technological innovation in the country’s agriculture sector, the professionalism of the people working in Peruvian agriculture, and the legal stability which allows the international business and investments in the nation’s agriculture export sector to grow in a sustainable way.





