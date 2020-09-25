Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON

Want to be one of the first to see a preview of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON? Join us for our Live Launch Event: 30 September 14.30h Singapore/China time. It’s free of charge!



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is the name of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA's new digital event format to be held on 18 – 20 November 2020. It’s a sophisticated online platform that connects exhibitors with buyers and sellers in Asia. An online space which gives thousands of exhibitors and visitors the best platform to make new connections, to meet, to organise formal business meetings, to discuss deals, and to plan the season ahead.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON livestreams from Fruitnet’s studios on 17 November, delivering a high-powered programme focusing on the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the market in Asia, and looking forward to the new business opportunities across the region in 2021.



In this 45 mins launch event, we will present the exciting elements of these two digital events, how business matching and meetings will be made, and why you should join us this season.



Register now here for the Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON



