Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 25. September 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
25.09.2020

Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON

Want to be one of the first to see a preview of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON? Join us for our Live Launch Event: 30 September 14.30h Singapore/China time. It’s free of charge!

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is the name of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA's new digital event format to be held on 18 – 20 November 2020. It’s a sophisticated online platform that connects exhibitors with buyers and sellers in Asia. An online space which gives thousands of exhibitors and visitors the best platform to make new connections, to meet, to organise formal business meetings, to discuss deals, and to plan the season ahead.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON livestreams from Fruitnet’s studios on 17 November, delivering a high-powered programme focusing on the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the market in Asia, and looking forward to the new business opportunities across the region in 2021.

In this 45 mins launch event, we will present the exciting elements of these two digital events, how business matching and meetings will be made, and why you should join us this season.

Register now here for the Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Messen
Verwandte Themen
„Großmarkt in Sendling. Jetzt.“: Neubau garantiert lang... 25.09.2020
Landgard tritt wieder in den ZVG ein 25.09.2020
BASF Vegetable Seeds investiert in autonomen Anbau 25.09.2020
Copa Cogeca: Harter Brexit wäre verheerende doppelte Ka... 25.09.2020
Kluth und Handelspartner Metro schließen sich „10x20x30... 25.09.2020
30 Jahre Grüner Punkt 25.09.2020
Rijk Zwaan invites you to Global Open Field e-vent 25.09.2020
WUR: Kinder essen gesünder, wenn Schulen gesundes Mitta... 25.09.2020
ETH Zürich: Um Lebensmittelabfälle zu verringern, darf ... 25.09.2020
Socialwave: Gastgewerbe im August zu 80 Prozent auf Vor... 25.09.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

02.09.2020

Sachbearbeiterin im QM Bereich Obst und Gemüse

31.08.2020

Weiling sucht Personalfinder (m/w/d) für den Bereich Bio

24.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) JUNIOR EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN (m/w/d) OBST UND GEMÜSE (Vollzeit)

19.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN GEMÜSE UND OBST (m/w/d)

14.08.2020

Für die EDEKA Aktiengesellschaft suchen wir am Standort Bari (Italien) zur Unterstützung unseres Teams ab sofort eine/n Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) für das Fruchtkontor in Italien

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 39/2020

DOGK 2020: HOCHKARÄTIGE REDNER
FOKUSSIEREN NEUE ZIELGRUPPEN
UND INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIEN

IN DEUTSCHLAND GREIFEN VERBRAUCHER
WIEDER BEI FRESH CONVENIENCE ZU

Citrus-Streit
Argentinien gegen Spanien?

Cool-Chain-Management
Schutz der Lieferketten steht im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
39 26.09.2020 15.09.2020 • Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 02.10.2020 22.09.2020 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
41 9.10.2020 29.09.2020 • Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
42 16.10.2020 06.10.2020 • Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
43 23.10.2020 13.10.2020 • Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.10.2020

Fruit Attraction LIVEConnect

International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

06.10.2020

FPJ LIVE - The UK fruit and vegetable congress - Online -

UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.

13.10.2020

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo Online

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2020

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul

Internationale Verpackungsmesse

03.11.2020

E-PACK TECH

Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

08.11.2020

International Citrus Congress

We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.

17.11.2020

Asiafruit Congress Online

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.