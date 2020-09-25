Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON

Want to be one of the first to see a preview of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON? Join us for our Live Launch Event: 30 September 14.30h Singapore/China time. It’s free of charge!
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON is the name of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA's new digital event format to be held on 18 – 20 November 2020. It’s a sophisticated online platform that connects exhibitors with buyers and sellers in Asia. An online space which gives thousands of exhibitors and visitors the best platform to make new connections, to meet, to organise formal business meetings, to discuss deals, and to plan the season ahead.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON livestreams from Fruitnet’s studios on 17 November, delivering a high-powered programme focusing on the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the market in Asia, and looking forward to the new business opportunities across the region in 2021.
In this 45 mins launch event, we will present the exciting elements of these two digital events, how business matching and meetings will be made, and why you should join us this season.
IN DEUTSCHLAND GREIFEN VERBRAUCHER
WIEDER BEI FRESH CONVENIENCE ZU
Citrus-Streit
Argentinien gegen Spanien?
Cool-Chain-Management
Schutz der Lieferketten steht im Fokus
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|26.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference