ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Get in early to get ahead

Make the best start to your business week at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA by attending ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA presents unrivalled business and information opportunities in the world’s fastest growing fresh produce market. To make the most of those opportunities, you need access to the best market insights, and to forge the right connections.



ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect place to start. Taking place at AsiaWorld-Expo on 3 September, the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (4-6 September), Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event helps you identify who and what to focus on at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



Be the first to hear about emerging trends in the fresh produce industry and discover new market opportunities across Asia. A unique full-day event for top executives in Asia’s fresh produce business, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS attracts more than 450 decision-makers from over 40 different countries, enabling you to make important and lasting connections to take into the trade show.



Expert speakers at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS provide a sweeping view of the market changes shaping Asia’s fresh produce business. ‘Farming for the future’ is the theme of the opening session. Meiny Prins, CEO of Dutch company Priva, a leader in providing high-tech sustainable growing technologies for the horticulture industry, shares her vision of how to feed an ever-growing population on increasingly limited resources. She is then joined in a panel discussion by Harry Debney, CEO of Australian company Costa, and Bruno Libbrecht, global produce business insights lead at Bayer.



How is the in-store experience for Asia’s shoppers changing with innovative marketing and technologies? What impact are US-China trade tensions having on the fresh produce business? How can fresh produce suppliers respond? These questions will be addressed in the other two general sessions at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, which cover the latest trends and innovations in Asia’s retail and consumer markets, and the changing trade landscape in the region.



Afternoon workshop sessions at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS go into more detail on exciting growth areas of the business in Asia. Intellectual property varieties, Asia’s boom in cherries, Spain’s emergence as a supplier, and the growing influence of e-commerce and New Retail on the fresh food market in South-East Asia are all the subject of engaging discussion.