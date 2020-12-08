Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 8. Dezember 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
08.12.2020

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2021: the place to meet in person is Hong Kong

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back to the face-to-face format of a physical trade show next September. Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show returns to AsiaWorld-Expo Centre in Hong Kong on 28-30 September 2021. It takes place together with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, which meets on 27 September 2021.

“We have very bold plans for 2021,” says ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s commercial director, Will Wollbold. “Our ambition is to welcome our clients back into the halls next September and open our doors in Hong Kong at the right time for Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business to meet conveniently and productively.”
Wollbold says surveys of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors and exhibitors underline a strong preference to meet in person at the first viable opportunity. The return to the physical trade show at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo next September is the best platform.
“Our face-to-face format lets customers meet and interact in person so they can maintain their relationships and make many new ones with trade partners in Asia,” he says. “Ours is the best-quality trade show experience in the halls of AsiaWorld-Expo. Hong Kong is also a highly advantageous location because of its global connectivity as well as the convenience and business efficiency of this great world city.”
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, the digital edition of the trade show, connected Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business with suppliers and buyers across the world when it took place on 17-20 November 2020. Feedback from exhibitors underlined the importance of face-to-face meetings.
“Online is clearly not the same as the normal, face-to-face format, which we prefer,” says Franciso Rotella, commercial manager of Argentinian exhibitor Citrusvil.
“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON served its purpose in challenging circumstances, but it’s hard to see these online events replacing face-to-face in the future once borders reopen,” says Michael Simonetta, chief executive of Perfection Fresh Australia, one of 14 leading Australian companies and organisations that exhibited under the Taste Australia National Campaign Track.
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s return to a physical format in 2021 also benefits from key features of this year’s digital edition. The trade show will continue to offer its easy-to- use business matching and meeting technology to enable clear scheduling of productive business meetings. It will also provide a virtual content platform to enable visitors and delegates who cannot attend in person to join sessions live or view them on-demand.
“Our commitment is the same as always: it is to attract the widest possible range of international suppliers to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA to connect with decision-makers from across Asia’s fast-growing fresh produce markets,” says Wollbold.
“Our network of international sales representatives continues to support clients and suppliers who come from across 40 countries worldwide, and we expect to attract attendees from over 70 different countries as we have done in previous years.”
“We’ll also run a continental invitation campaign in more than 20 different markets in Asia to focus on Asian buyers and trade visitors.”
Exhibitor registrations for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will open in mid-January 2021

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Chile: 220.000 Tonnen Avocados erwartet 08.12.2020
Chile: Arbeitskräftemangel und Unterbrechung in Versorg... 08.12.2020
Neuseeland: Neue Schädlingsdatenbank ist online 08.12.2020
Neuseeland: Autogrow eröffnet Büro in Europa 08.12.2020
Zespri To Buy Illicit SunGold Kiwifruit 07.12.2020
Coop setzt sich für existenzsichernde Einkommen von Kle... 07.12.2020
Edeka/WWF: Fallstudie zu wasserschützendem Bananenanbau... 07.12.2020
Peru farm protests grip country, turn deadly 07.12.2020
Peru: Bananenexporte in Wert und Volumen gesunken 04.12.2020
New Zealand: Kiwifruit innovators propose partnership t... 04.12.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

16.11.2020

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen FRUCHTHANDELS-PROFI IM EIN- UND VERKAUF (M/W/D)

04.11.2020

OBST VOM BODENSEE Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams am Standort in Friedrichshafen suchen wir ab sofort eine/n QUALITÄTSMANAGEMENTBEAUFTRAGTE/N (W/M/D) in Vollzeit

29.10.2020

ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG, Essen: Wir suchen Verstärkung: Spezialist Qualitätswesen Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)

26.10.2020

Pilz Schindler GmbH/Don-Limón, Hamburg: Mitarbeiter Verkauf Obst & Gemüse Nachtarbeit (m/w/d) gesucht

23.10.2020

Thiermann GmbH & Co. KG, Kirchdorf: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Mitarbeiter im Vertrieb (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 49/2020

EXOTEN & SPEZIALITÄTEN: GLOBALES
WACHSTUM HÄLT AN — AUCH NISCHEN-
PRODUKTE ERFOGREICH

Argentinische Birnen-Branche setzt auf
Klassiker und investiert zu wenig in neue Sorten

EDEKA SÜDWEST
Exklusiver Marktstart für Apfel-Sorte MagicStar

PRODUKTE IM TREND
Orangen profitieren von Corona-Krise

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 04.12.2020 24.11.2020 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
50 11.12.2020 01.12.2020 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
10.11.2020 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH (Beilage)
51/52 18.12.2020 08.12.2020 • Jahresrückblick 2020
• Branchennews
• Produkte am POS: Zitronen

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

20.01.2021

Internationale Grüne Woche Digital

Seit 1926 international einzigartig Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2021 nun schon zum 86. Mal (95 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als...

17.02.2021

BIOFACH 2021 eSpecial

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.

24.02.2021

Tokyo Pack

With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...

16.03.2021

Global Tomato Congress

The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business

19.03.2021

PackPlus South

PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...

22.03.2021

ISH 2021 Digital

Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien

15.04.2021

Freskon

FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.