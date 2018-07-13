Türkei: Traubenexporte stiegen 2017 um rund 87 Prozent

Damit habe man im Vergleich zum Vorjahr einen Wert von 196 Mio US-Dollar erzielt, wird die Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Association (EİB) von Daily Sabah Business zitiert. 2016 beliefen sich die türkischen Traubenexporte auf 105 Mio US-Dollar.
Laut Hayrettin Uçak, Chairman EİB, stünden die Chancen sehr gut, mit kernlosen Trauben 15 bis 20 Tage früher als mit kernhaltigen auf den Markt zu kommen. Qualität und Quantität seien in dieser Saison sehr gut. Für den Exportmarkt Russland wird mit einem Umsatz von mehr als 10 Mio US-Dollar bis zum Ende des Jahres gerechnet, so Uçak.
ZUNEHMENDE WETTEREXTREME MACHEN VERBESSERTES RISIKOMANAGEMENT NOTWENDIG
Sommerobst-Saison in Spanien mit großen Mengen, aber schwächelndem Konsum
NIEDERLANDE
Ernte-Roboter für Paprika vorgestellt
