Donnerstag, 8. November 2018
07.11.2018

Schweiz: Verbraucher lieben Bio

Um 7 % hat der Umsatz von Bio-Gemüse im Schweizer LEH zwischen September 2017 und August 2018 zugenommen, berichtet der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst mit Bezug auf das Bundesamt für Landwirtschaft (BLW). Vor allem Möhren, Tomaten und Peperoni haben den Umsatz angekurbelt. Der mengenmäßige Bio-Anteil im LEH liegt bei Gemüse bei 15 %. Der Umsatz von konventionellem Gemüse hat um 3 % abgenommen.

Im gleichen Zeitraum ist der Umsatz von Bio-Obst um 13 % gestiegen, der von konventionellem Obst nur um 1 %. Bananen, Äpfel und Zitronen haben für das Wachstum gesorgt. Damit kommt Bio-Obst im LEH auf einen mengenmäßigen Anteil von 12 %. Grund für das Wachstum ist laut BLW, dass sich das Bio-Angebot kaum noch vom konventionellen unterscheide.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
