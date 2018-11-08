Schweiz: Verbraucher lieben Bio

Um 7 % hat der Umsatz von Bio-Gemüse im Schweizer LEH zwischen September 2017 und August 2018 zugenommen, berichtet der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst mit Bezug auf das Bundesamt für Landwirtschaft (BLW). Vor allem Möhren, Tomaten und Peperoni haben den Umsatz angekurbelt. Der mengenmäßige Bio-Anteil im LEH liegt bei Gemüse bei 15 %. Der Umsatz von konventionellem Gemüse hat um 3 % abgenommen.
Im gleichen Zeitraum ist der Umsatz von Bio-Obst um 13 % gestiegen, der von konventionellem Obst nur um 1 %. Bananen, Äpfel und Zitronen haben für das Wachstum gesorgt. Damit kommt Bio-Obst im LEH auf einen mengenmäßigen Anteil von 12 %. Grund für das Wachstum ist laut BLW, dass sich das Bio-Angebot kaum noch vom konventionellen unterscheide.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|09.11.2018
|30.10.2018
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
|46
|16.11.2018
|06.11.2018
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Kiwis aus Italien
• Birnen
• Produkte am POS: Wirsing
• Warenkunde: Kiwis
|47
|23.11.2018
|13.11.2018
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
• Warenkunde: Pfirsiche/Nektarinen
|13.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: Steinobst aus Südafrika (Beilage)
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
International Trade Exhibition for Food and Food Industries. "Peterfood" is the main exhibition of the Northwestern food market. For 26 years it helps suppliers to sign contracts with the main Russian retail chains.
It is expected to have more than 350 exhibitors from 25 countries showing almost 1200 brands and over 500 new varieties. You will also meet the local pavilions from National Demonstration Zones for Quality Safety of Exported Food...
Fachmesse für Hotellerie, Gastronomie und Gemeinschaftsverpflegung
Powered by Anuga
Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe is the first in a new series of discussion and networking events designed to promote interest, investment and innovation in new and emerging areas of the fresh produce business.
13th International Conference of producer organisations for fruit and vegetables. Economic and political questions and their effects will be in the focus on these two days.
International exhibition of food stuffs and technologies for the food industry