Schweiz: Importkontingent von Speisekartoffeln aufgestockt

Vom 15. Mai bis zum 30. Juni hat das Bundesamt für Landwirtschaft (BLW) das Einfuhrkontingent für Speisekartoffeln um 5.000 t, was rund 5 % der Jahresgesamtmenge entspricht, erhöht.
Grund dafür ist die gestiegene Verbrauchernachfrage in Folge des durch Corona verursachten Home Office, wie der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst lid mit Bezug auf die Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-sda berichtet.
Wie BLW-Sprecherin Florie Marion erklärte, sei dies aber kein ungewöhnliches Vorgehen, wenn die Nachfrage das Angebot übersteige. Auch 2017 sei dies schon einmal vorgekommen – allerdings bei Äpfeln, denen der Frost ein Minus von 35 % im Erntevolumen einbrachte, heißt es abschließend.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|16
|23.04.2021
|13.04.2021
|• Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17/18
|07.05.2021
|27.04.2021
|• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
|19
|14.05.2021
|04.05.2021
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
|20/21
|25.05.2021
|12.05.2021
|• WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector
