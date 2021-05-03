Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Schweiz: Importkontingent von Speisekartoffeln aufgestockt

Vom 15. Mai bis zum 30. Juni hat das Bundesamt für Landwirtschaft (BLW) das Einfuhrkontingent für Speisekartoffeln um 5.000 t, was rund 5 % der Jahresgesamtmenge entspricht, erhöht.

Grund dafür ist die gestiegene Verbrauchernachfrage in Folge des durch Corona verursachten Home Office, wie der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst lid mit Bezug auf die Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-sda berichtet.
Wie BLW-Sprecherin Florie Marion erklärte, sei dies aber kein ungewöhnliches Vorgehen, wenn die Nachfrage das Angebot übersteige. Auch 2017 sei dies schon einmal vorgekommen – allerdings bei Äpfeln, denen der Frost ein Minus von 35 % im Erntevolumen einbrachte, heißt es abschließend.

