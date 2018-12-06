Rewe: Fünfjahresvertrag für Souque

Der Aufsichtsrat der REWE ZENTRALFINANZ eG hat die Vertrag des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Lionel Souque (47) vorzeitig verlängert.
Lionel Souques neuer Vertrag als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Rewe Group beginnt am 1. Januar 2019 und hat eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren. Bereits im vergangenen Dezember hatte der Aufsichtsrat der Rewe Zentralfinanz eG die Verträge des stellvertretenden Vorstandsvorsitzenden Jan Kunath (53) und von Finanzvorstand Dr. Christian Mielsch (56) bis Ende 2022 verlängert. Der Aufsichtsratsvorsitzende der Rewe Group, Erich Stockhausen, erklärte: „Das Vorstandsteam der REWE Group ist bestens gerüstet für die vor uns liegenden Aufgaben. Damit haben wir entscheidende Weichen für die weitere positive Entwicklung unserer genossenschaftlichen Unternehmensgruppe gestellt."
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
