Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 11. Oktober 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
11.10.2018

QS: Lebensmittelverschwendung vermeiden helfen

Pro Jahr landen rund ein Drittel aller weltweit produzierten Lebensmittel nicht auf dem Teller, sondern werden weggeworfen, so QS. Grund dafür sind optische Mängel, nicht verkaufte Saisonartikel oder unverkäufliche Überschüsse.

Um dem entgegenzuwirken, geben einige Lebensmittelhersteller ihre aussortierten Produkte an Unternehmen der Futtermittelwirtschaft weiter. Das ist ein nachaltiger Weg, der schon lange im QS-System besteht.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
Fepex/Proexport: Wasserpakt und Brexit-Notfallplan gefo... 11.10.2018
HelloFreshGO wird zur eigenen Gesellschaft 11.10.2018
Höhle der Löwen: FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award-Gewin... 10.10.2018
BVEO und DRV kamen zum Gipfeltreffen ins Kanzleramt 10.10.2018
Tschechien: Import wird bei Gemüse großgeschrieben 10.10.2018
DFHV/Frischeseminar: Optimale Qualitätskontrolle bei He... 10.10.2018
Deutschland: Neue Entwicklungen in der ökologischen Apf... 10.10.2018
EU/Bio-Logo: Was tun, wenn der Markenschutz abläuft? 09.10.2018
VLAM: Neue Exportplattform für Frischprodukte aus Belgi... 09.10.2018
Marktvereinigung für Obst und Gemüse: Nachruf für Manfr... 08.10.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

27.09.2018

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter/-in im Einkauf und Verkauf. Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

06.09.2018

Sapros GmbH, Ilsfeld: Einkäufer Obst / Gemüse (m/w)

03.09.2018

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für diese Herausforderung suchen wir eine/n SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w) in den Niederlanden für den deutschsprachigen Raum

15.08.2018

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 41/2018

FRUIT ATTRACTION FEIERT IN MADRID ZEHN JAHRE ERFOLGREICHE MESSE

Apex: Exotische Früchte aus Brasilien werden auf dem deutschen Markt immer mehr nachgefragt

KERNOBST
"Markt ist komplex"

VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit im Fokus

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
41 12.10.2018 02.10.2018 • Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
42 19.10.2018 09.10.2018 • Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Bananen
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
43 26.10.2018 16.10.2018 • Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Pflaumen

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
44 02.11.2018 23.10.2018 • Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
• Warenkunde: Chicorée
45 09.11.2018 30.10.2018 • Citrus aus Spanien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Tomaten von den Kanarischen Inseln
• EXPOSE, Karlsruhe - Messe-Vorbericht
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

12.10.2018

Syskevasia

16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

16.10.2018

Chillventa

The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector

16.10.2018

International Asparagus Days

The global summit on asparagus.

18.10.2018

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2018

SIAL

The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.

23.10.2018

Fruit Attraction 2018

International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

23.10.2018

WorldFood Ukraine 2018

The biggest professional exhibition of food products in Ukraine!

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.