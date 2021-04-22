Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 22. April 2021
22.04.2021

Polen: Der erste Spargel ist da

Foto: Pixabay

Nach Angaben von lokalen Medien begannen die Landwirte im Spargeldreieck Trzciel - Międzychód - Miedzichowo mit der ersten Spargelernte. Laut Prognosen soll die Ernte bis Juli dauern.

In Polen wird weißer Spargel in der Region Wielkopolska, aber auch in der Region Lubuskie angebaut.
In Międzyrzecz kostet ein Kilogramm Spargel 35 PLN (7,69 Euro). Die Züchter versichern jedoch, dass der Preis sinken werde. Dr. Henriette Ullmann

Kategorie: Produktion
