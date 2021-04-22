Polen: Der erste Spargel ist da

26.05.2021
World of Fresh Ideas
Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...
31.05.2021
Syskevasia
17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
30.06.2021
Global Grape Congress
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
01.09.2021
Potato Europe 2021
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
07.09.2021
Macfrut 2021
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
08.09.2021
Rieder Messe
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
08.09.2021
BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...