Peru: Feigen-Exporte sanken in den ersten neun Monaten um 14 Prozent

Damit haben die Exporte im Gegensatz zum Vorjahreszeitraum 350 t im Wert von rund 1,9 Mio US-Dollar erreicht, bezieht sich agraria.pe auf die Wirtschaftsnachrichtenagentur Fresh Fruit.
Der Durchschnittspreis für exportierte Feigen sank um 28 % auf 5,20 US-Dollar pro Kilo. Der Rückgang steht im Gegensatz zum Anstieg des Exportvolumens, das um 19 % zunahm, heißt es weiter. UK war in den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2019 das Hauptziel für peruanische Feigen und trug 35 % zum Gesamtexportwert bei. Weitere wichtige Märkte waren die Niederlande (22 %) und Kanada (20 %). Die USA verzeichneten im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum einen dramatischen Rückgang des Wertes ihrer Einfuhren (-94 %). Der höchste durchschnittliche Exportpreis sei mit 7,30 US-Dollar pro Kilo in der Schweiz verzeichnet worden, so agraria.pe.
Fruit Attraction: "Laute" und bunte Markenvielfalt bei Äpfeln zum Saison-Auftakt
GEWÄCHSHAUS
Erdbeeren von Ostern bis Weihnachten
FOOD WASTE
Bewusster Konsum als Lehrfach
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
|47
|22.11.2019
|12.11.2019
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Weißkohl
|29.10.2019
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2020 - Marken, Konzepte, Ideen (Beilage)
|48
|29.11.2019
|19.11.2019
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
