Peru: Expansionspläne für Anbauflächen in Kolumbien

Als Folge der Veränderungen, die das neue Agrarförderungsgesetz mit sich bringen wird, sehen sich peruanische Exporteure nach Anbauflächen in Kolumbien um, um ihre Expansionspläne realisieren zu können, berichtet freshfruitportal.
Dabei gehe es laut Pilar Lozano, Commercial Attaché of the Colombian Embassy in Peru, vor allem um Produktionsfläche für Hass Avocados. Allerdings gelte es für konkrete Pläne noch einige Aspekte zu klären. Interesse bestehe vor allem an der Region Antioquia im Nordwesten Kolumbiens, weil sich Boden und Klima dort besonders für den Avocado-Anbau eignen. Allerdings seien auch Flächen für Blaubeeren und Mangos im Gespräch, heißt es abschließend.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
Drei Tage Im Zeichen des italienisch-deutschen Handels
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...