Mittwoch, 19. September 2018
Niederlande: Rijk Zwaan eröffnet neues R&D-Zentrum in Fijnaart

Foto: Rijk Zwaan

Kürzlich hat das niederländische Saatgutunternehmen Rijk Zwaan das neue Gebäude am Standort Fijnaart eröffnet.

Mit dieser Expansion möchte Rijk Zwaan Raum für weiteres Wachstum in der Züchtungsforschung schaffen. Am Standort in Fijnaart sind das Biotechnologie-Forschungszentrum und ein Standort für die Gemüse-Veredelung angesiedelt. Insgesamt sind 350 Mitarbeiter am R&D-Zentrum beschäftigt.  

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
