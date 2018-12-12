Neuseeland: Rekorde und Wachstum

378.000 t, 21 Mio Kartons und 780 Mio NZ-Dollar, das ist sehr wahrscheinlich das Ergebnis der neuseeländischen Apfel- und Birnenexporte für das Jahr 2018, bezieht sich fruitnet auf das Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).
Auch die Kiwi-Branche wächst, sowohl in Bezug auf Volumen als auch im Wert weiter. Obwohl die Produktion im September ein Plus von rund 25 % verzeichnete, lag der Exportumsatz um 25 % höher als in den vergangenen zwei Jahren. Für 2019 wird ein Umsatzanstieg auf 2,2 Mrd NZ-Dollar erwartet. Bei Kirschen wird in den kommenden vier Jahren mit einem Exportumsatz von 100 Mio NZ-Dollar gerechnet, das ist ein Plus von 25 Prozent. 465 ha sollen in den nächsten fünf Jahren in der Region Central Otago neu hinzukommen. Wenn die Saison für Avocados im Juni 2019 endet, wird auch hier mit einem Exportumsatz von 130 Mio NZ-Dollar gerechnet.
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
