Mexiko: Zweistelliges Wachstum bei Avocado-Exporten

Zwischen Juli 2019 und Juni 2020 erreichten die Ausfuhren eine Rekordmenge von 1,272 Mio t. Das ist ein Plus von 11 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum. Im Wert wurde sogar ein Anstieg von 22 % erzielt, berichtet eurofruit. Mexikos Landwirtschaftsministerium rechne damit, dass sich der Umsatz auch in der Saison 2020/21 weiter steigern werde.
Grund für das Wachstum sei die gestiegene Nachfrage in den USA während der Corona-Krise. In der Saison 2019/20 erhielten die USA 964.000 t Avocados im Wert von mehr als 2,4 Mrd US-Dollar – ein Rekord in Volumen und Wert. Der Staat Michoacán, der als einziger in den US-Markt exportieren darf, verzeichnete eine Produktionssteigerung von 7 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr und wird für 2020/21 sehr wahrscheinlich einen weiteren Anstieg des Exportvolumens erleben.
SPEISEKÜRBISSE: Von großer Produktvielfalt
wird wenig Gebrauch gemacht
DODK 2020: Zehn Jahre und kein bisschen leise
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|25.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Das European Packaging Forum ist eine punktgenau zugeschnittene Kongressveranstaltung für das Obst & Gemüse Business.
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.