Freitag, 30. November 2018
29.11.2018

Hamburg Süd: In elf Tagen von Südamerika in die USA

Mit der pünktlich zum Saisonbeginn wieder aufgenommenen wöchentlichen Direktverbindung vom peruanischen Hafen Paita nach Philadelphia werden Mangos und Trauben in nur elf Tagen transportiert, wie Hamburg Süd mitteilt.

Mit der kurzen Transitzeit und modernstem Reefer-Equipment bietet die Hamburg Süd ihren Kunden ein maßgeschneidertes Best-in-Class-Produkt für die starke Nachfrage nach diesen Früchten im US-Markt. „Kundenorientierung bedeutet bei der Hamburg Süd auch, flexibel auf die Wünsche unserer Kunden zu reagieren. Dazu gehört u.a., dass wir unsere Transportkapazitäten dann zur Verfügung stellen, wenn sie gerade besonders gebraucht werden“, erklärt Frank Smet, Chief Commercial Officer Hamburg Süd. Er ergänzt: „Nach der erfolgreichen Einführung im vergangenen Jahr haben wir jetzt unseren saisonalen Dienst für Mangos und Trauben wieder aufgenommen.“

Kategorie: Logistik
