Fresh Produce Forum China launches programme

CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading trade show for China’s fresh produce business, returns to Shanghai on 29-31 May 2019, and visitors will once again be able to access the best combination of industry information and insights on the show floor at FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA, according to a press release.



FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA returns with its three-track programme running over three days to offer CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors a compelling mix of high-level discussions on the hot topics, expert talks on the ‘how-to’ of the business, and video interviews on the latest industry innovations and trends.

Organised by ASIAFRUIT CHINA – ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE’s Chinese-language service – FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA takes place at CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA, which is held at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center.

At FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA’s Main Stage, trade show visitors can take part in a high-powered conference programme. High-profile speakers from leading domestic and international companies deliver a mix of keynote presentations, strategic insights and panel discussions on the big issues for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business.

At the Expert Stage, visitors have the opportunity to meet industry experts and get practical insights on the best products, systems and solutions for their business in a series of workshops on packaging, marketing, technology and logistics.

Meanwhile, the Media Studio presents a third content track offering quick-fire video interviews with key figures in the business for people to access after the show.

“FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA offers the expertise of around 40 curated local and international speakers providing strategic and practical insights for China’s fruit business,” said CHINA FRUIT LOGISTICA brand manager Wilfried Wollbold. “The FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA conference programme is fully integrated into the trade show floor and thereby free to attend to all visitors and exhibitors.”

Headlining Day One’s programme at FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA’s Main Stage is the session ‘Feeding demand: the investment landscape’. China’s agrifood business is witnessing transformative investments, led by the nation’s tech giants. Agribusiness finance experts analyse the key deals and developments across the value chain, looking at the drivers of investment and the areas investors should look out for moving forward.

Day Two at the Main Stage kicks off with a session on intellectual property (IP) varieties, which are playing an increasingly important role in the fresh produce business. Leading marketers and legal IP experts share their experience and provide advice on how to manage and market branded IP varieties.

China’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative is the focus for the opening session on Day Three, which explores the opportunities the vast project offers for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers in European markets in particular.

Marketing is a key theme for the sessions at FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA’s Main Stage. As China’s food retail scene evolves, consumers are increasingly look for new shopping experiences when they shop offline. The session ‘Enhancing the fruit retail experience’ looks at some innovative technologies and campaigns to market fresh fruits and provide shoppers with value-added experiences. Other sessions look at ‘Marketing for occasions’, and at the opportunities in China for a newer generation of convenient, easy peel citrus varieties.

The Expert Stage is organised into three themed days. On Day One, industry leaders from China and the rest of the world share their expertise and insights on packaging and marketing in a series of workshops. Day Two focuses on production and technology, and Day Three on logistics and cold chain.

“China’s consumption upgrade and demand for convenience is driving unprecedented investment and development in the fresh produce business here,” said ASIAFRUIT CHINA editor Yuxin Yang. “Our FRESH PRODUCE FORUM CHINA programme covers all the key market trends and explores the innovative technologies and solutions throughout the supply chain for companies to capitalise on this fast-developing demand. Our lively and interactive event experience connects domestic and international players, and enables them to learn more about each other, and about the business.”