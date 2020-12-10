Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 10. Dezember 2020
09.12.2020

Fresh Del Monte: Kartonpreis für Bananen steigt wegen Hurrikan-Auswirkungen

Die Bananen-Plantagen in Guatemala hätten durch die Hurrikane Eta und Iota, die Ende November über Südamerika hinweggefegt sind, so große Schäden erlitten, dass der Betrieb in dem Land und die Lieferkette betroffen seien, berichtet reefertrends.

Zur Schadensbegrenzung sehe sich Del Monte deshalb gezwungen, das Auftreten einer höheren Gewalt zu erklären und den Kartonpreis mit Wirkung zum 14. Dezember auf unbestimmte Zeit um 2 US-Dollar zu erhöhen, so reefertrends weiter.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Übersee, Produktion
