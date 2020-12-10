Fresh Del Monte: Kartonpreis für Bananen steigt wegen Hurrikan-Auswirkungen

Die Bananen-Plantagen in Guatemala hätten durch die Hurrikane Eta und Iota, die Ende November über Südamerika hinweggefegt sind, so große Schäden erlitten, dass der Betrieb in dem Land und die Lieferkette betroffen seien, berichtet reefertrends.
Zur Schadensbegrenzung sehe sich Del Monte deshalb gezwungen, das Auftreten einer höheren Gewalt zu erklären und den Kartonpreis mit Wirkung zum 14. Dezember auf unbestimmte Zeit um 2 US-Dollar zu erhöhen, so reefertrends weiter.
Argentinische Birnen-Branche setzt auf
Klassiker und investiert zu wenig in neue Sorten
EDEKA SÜDWEST
Exklusiver Marktstart für Apfel-Sorte MagicStar
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Orangen profitieren von Corona-Krise
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|04.12.2020
|24.11.2020
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Apfelsinen
|50
|11.12.2020
|01.12.2020
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|10.11.2020
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH (Beilage)
|51/52
|18.12.2020
|08.12.2020
|• Jahresrückblick 2020
• Branchennews
• Produkte am POS: Zitronen
2021 auf einem Blick - Änderungen während des Jahres vorbehalten
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
