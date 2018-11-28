EU: Bananenimporte 2018 gestiegen

World Food Expo Korea Food Industry Exhibition combined B2B and B2C

Fresh Business Expo Ukraine Ukraine´s leading trade event for all suppliers within the entire spectrum of the Fresh Produce Industry. Fresh Business Expo is an international event that targets Fresh Produce Production, Processing, Storage & Handling...

MAC Fruit Attraction 2018 Mac Fruit Attraction is a specialized international platform dedicated to the fresh produce market. Now in its third year, this global brand continues to establish bridges between producers, suppliers, and buyers of fresh fruits...

FoodAfrica Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...

SIAL Middle East Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

Agriflanders Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture