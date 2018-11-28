Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 28. November 2018
27.11.2018

EU: Bananenimporte 2018 gestiegen

Die Importe in die EU sind in den ersten acht Monaten 2018 gegenüber 2017 um 4 % auf 4 Mio t gestiegen.

Wie die Internetplattform Freshplaza unter Berufung auf das United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) und Eurostat berichtet, steigerte Ecuador, Hauptlieferant für Europa, die Lieferungen um 12 % auf 1,7 Mio t, während Costa Rica, der drittgrößte Lieferant, eine Erhöhung um 8% auf 837.000 Tonnen verzeichnete. Rückgänge gab es in Kolumbien (-2 %, 902.000 t), der Dominikanischen Republik (-4 %, 198.000 t) und der Elfenbeinküste (-1 %, 197.000 t).

Der durchschnittliche FOB-Wert pro Kilo sank leicht auf 0,66 Euro, so dass der FOB des gesamten Importvolumens um 2 % auf 2,7 Mrd Euro anstieg.

Nach diesen Informationen liegen die Großhandelsmarktpreise seit Juli zwischen 10,50 und 11,90 Euro pro 18-Kilogramm-Box und damit zwischen 6 und 19% unter dem Durchschnitt der beiden Vorjahre.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
