Ecuador: Streik verursacht Gesamtschaden von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden US-Dollar

Der am 2. Oktober als Reaktion auf die Sparmaßnahmen begonnene Streik in Ecuador, habe in der Wirtschaft nach vorläufigen Schätzungen der Industriekammer Guayaquil Gesamtschäden von mehr als 2,3 Mrd US-Dollar verursacht.
Bei den Agrar-Exporten sei es täglich zu Verlusten in höhe von geschätzt 5 Mio US-Dollar gekommen. Die Bananen-Exporte würden nach dem zehntägigen nationalen Streik wieder zur Normalität zurückkehren, berichtet eurofruit. Richard Salazar vom Bananen-Exporteursverband Acorbanec sagte, dass der Verlust für das volumenwichtigste Exportprodukt Bananen „enorm und nicht wieder gutzumachen sei“.
Produktionssteigerung bei Mangos und Papaya — Brasilien startet mit größeren Mengen für Europa
SPANIEN
Paprika festigt 2019/20 Stellung in Almería
LOGISTIK
2018 deutlich mehr Früchte im Container
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|11.10.2019
|01.10.2019
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction
|42
|18.10.2019
|08.10.2019
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am PoS: Mangold
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
