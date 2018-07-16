DOGK 2018: Frühbucher-Rabatt sichern

In wenigen Tagen läuft die Frühbucherfrist aus. Wer sich bis zum 18. Juli 2018 anmeldet, kommt noch in den Genuss des Frühbucher-Preises von 595 Euro. Anschließend gilt der Normalpreis in Höhe von 795 Euro.
Das Anmeldeformular wie auch alle Infos zum Programm und zu den Sponsoring-Möglichkeiten stehen wie immer auf www.dogkongress.de.
Am 20./21. September trifft sich in Düsseldorf wieder alles, was in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche Rang und Namen hat, vom Saatgut bis zum LEH. Denn dann steht der 8. Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress auf dem Programm und ist Treffpunkt der gesamten Branche. Bis zu 600 Teilnehmer werden erwartet.
Als Pflichttermin gilt auch das Get together am Vorabend – gesponsert von BVEO und Euro Pool System. Es macht nicht nur Spaß, sondern gilt als eine der besten Networking-Gelegenheiten der Branche. Hier treffen sich die Entscheider in angenehmer und lockerer Atmosphäre.
ZUNEHMENDE WETTEREXTREME MACHEN VERBESSERTES RISIKOMANAGEMENT NOTWENDIG
Sommerobst-Saison in Spanien mit großen Mengen, aber schwächelndem Konsum
NIEDERLANDE
Ernte-Roboter für Paprika vorgestellt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
