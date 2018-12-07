Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 7. Dezember 2018
06.12.2018

Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Exoten und Spezialitäten und Äpfel aus Südtirol

Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Exoten und Spezialitäten und Äpfel aus Südtirol

Die Nachfrage nach tropischen Früchten nimmt zu und das Angebot wird vielfältiger. Im Heft stellen wir Ihnen deswegen Früchte wie die Pitahaya und die Guanábana vor, die beide in Südamerika angebaut werden. Daneben berichten wir über „Klein Eden“, ein Gewächshaus-Projekt im Bayerischen Frankenwald, in dem tropisches Obst wie Jackfruit und Maracujas angebaut werden.

Die Region Südtirol hat sich das Ziel gesetzt, Agrarmarketing und Tourismus gleichermaßen zu fördern. Unsere Chefredakteurin Gabriele Bastian sprach mit Hansjörg Prast, Direktor der Südtiroler Organisation IDM, über diese Pläne. Auch Qualität und Mengen bei Bio-Äpfeln sind ein wesentliches Thema, ebenso wie die Entwicklung des Biomarktes allgemein. Außerdem erfahren Sie in diesem Heft mehr über den Ernteabschluss bei der VI.P und Innovationen bei den Apfelsorten aus Südtirol.

Bei den Branchennews stehen die Jahrestagung der ZVG mit dem Schwerpunktthema „Pflanzenschutz 2030“ und der Pfälzer Gemüsebautag im Fokus. Daneben informieren wir Sie über das EU Fresh Info Forum in Naaldwijk und die Auszeichnung der bretonischen Gemüsebauern mit der CSR-Trophäe.

Wir wünschen viel Spaß beim Lesen!

