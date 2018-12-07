Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Exoten und Spezialitäten und Äpfel aus Südtirol

Die Nachfrage nach tropischen Früchten nimmt zu und das Angebot wird vielfältiger. Im Heft stellen wir Ihnen deswegen Früchte wie die Pitahaya und die Guanábana vor, die beide in Südamerika angebaut werden. Daneben berichten wir über „Klein Eden“, ein Gewächshaus-Projekt im Bayerischen Frankenwald, in dem tropisches Obst wie Jackfruit und Maracujas angebaut werden.
Die Region Südtirol hat sich das Ziel gesetzt, Agrarmarketing und Tourismus gleichermaßen zu fördern. Unsere Chefredakteurin Gabriele Bastian sprach mit Hansjörg Prast, Direktor der Südtiroler Organisation IDM, über diese Pläne. Auch Qualität und Mengen bei Bio-Äpfeln sind ein wesentliches Thema, ebenso wie die Entwicklung des Biomarktes allgemein. Außerdem erfahren Sie in diesem Heft mehr über den Ernteabschluss bei der VI.P und Innovationen bei den Apfelsorten aus Südtirol.
Bei den Branchennews stehen die Jahrestagung der ZVG mit dem Schwerpunktthema „Pflanzenschutz 2030“ und der Pfälzer Gemüsebautag im Fokus. Daneben informieren wir Sie über das EU Fresh Info Forum in Naaldwijk und die Auszeichnung der bretonischen Gemüsebauern mit der CSR-Trophäe.
Wir wünschen viel Spaß beim Lesen!
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...