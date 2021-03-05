Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Das Jubiläum - 5.000 Ausgaben

Auch nach 5.000 Ausgaben hat das Fruchthandel Magazin nichts an Frische eingebüßt. Ganz im Gegenteil!

In eigenen und Gastbeiträgen wird ein Blick in die Zukunft gewagt - was wird sich verändern, welche Ansprüche hat der Verbraucher, wie geht es nach Covid-19 weiter und vieles mehr ...
Feiern Sie mit uns und schauen Sie mal vorbei in der Zukunft!

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 7/8 2021

SPANIEN: NEUE ERDBEER-SORTEN SOLLEN
BISHERIGES ANGEBOT BEREICHERN

Global Tomato Congress:
Tomaten-Branche wirft
einen Blick in die Zukunft

PERSONELLES
Ralph Fischer geht in den Ruhestand

FOODSCOUT
Yakon — die unbekannte Süße

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
7/8 26.02.2021 16.02.2021 • Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
9 06.03.2021 17.02.2021 • SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
10 12.03.2021 02.03.2021 • Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
11 19.03.2021 09.03.2021 • Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
12 26.03.2021 16.03.2021 • Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Frischeprodukte aus Griechenland (Freskon, Tessaloniki)
Events

16.03.2021

Global Tomato Congress

The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business

22.03.2021

ISH 2021 Digital

Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien

20.04.2021

ColdChain Poland

4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics

20.04.2021

WorldFood Poland

WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...

22.04.2021

Fresh Produce India DIGITAL

DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...

22.04.2021

Freskon

FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...

25.04.2021

BioOst

Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

