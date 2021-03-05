Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Das Jubiläum - 5.000 Ausgaben

Global Tomato Congress:
Tomaten-Branche wirft
einen Blick in die Zukunft
PERSONELLES
Ralph Fischer geht in den Ruhestand
FOODSCOUT
Yakon — die unbekannte Süße
Auch nach 5.000 Ausgaben hat das Fruchthandel Magazin nichts an Frische eingebüßt. Ganz im Gegenteil!
In eigenen und Gastbeiträgen wird ein Blick in die Zukunft gewagt - was wird sich verändern, welche Ansprüche hat der Verbraucher, wie geht es nach Covid-19 weiter und vieles mehr ...
Feiern Sie mit uns und schauen Sie mal vorbei in der Zukunft!
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|06.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
|12
|26.03.2021
|16.03.2021
|• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Frischeprodukte aus Griechenland (Freskon, Tessaloniki)
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel