CGA: Besorgnis über Kühlcontainer-Kapazitäten

Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends unter Berufung auf die Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) berichtet, ist für die nächsten fünf Jahre bei Citrusfrüchten ein Exportwachstum von 37% zu erwarten. Für Schwierigkeiten könnte dabei die Menge der für den Export benötigten Kühlcontainer sorgen.
Nach einem Bericht von Mitchell Brooke, CGA Logistics Development Manager, wurden 2016 insgesamt 62.150 Kühlcontainer mit Citrusfrüchten aus Südafrika exportiert. Die Menge stieg 2017 auf 70.800 und auf 77.900 im Jahr 2018. Angesichts des Produktionswachstums könnte dies für die nächsten fünf Jahre ein Wachstum von 29.000 Containertransporten bedeuten, was einer Wachstumsrate von 37% entspricht. Laut der Prognose ist mit einem möglichen Anstieg von durchschnittlich 4.000 Containersendungen pro Woche im Jahr 2018 auf rund 5.500 Containersendungen pro Woche in der Exportperiode 2022 zu rechnen. „Mit dem Wachstum des Exportvolumens wird auch die Nachfrage nach Kühlcontainern steigen“, so Mitchell Brooke. „Dieser werden die Reedereien nur nachkommen können, wenn sie genaue und realistische Seeverkehrsprognosen abgeben können. Dies ist derzeit noch nicht der Fall.“
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...