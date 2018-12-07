Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 7. Dezember 2018
06.12.2018

CGA: Besorgnis über Kühlcontainer-Kapazitäten

CGA: Besorgnis über Kapazitäten von Kühlcontainern

Wie die Informationsplattform Reefertrends unter Berufung auf die Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) berichtet, ist für die nächsten fünf Jahre bei Citrusfrüchten ein Exportwachstum von 37% zu erwarten. Für Schwierigkeiten könnte dabei die Menge der für den Export benötigten Kühlcontainer sorgen.

Nach einem Bericht von Mitchell Brooke, CGA Logistics Development Manager, wurden 2016 insgesamt 62.150 Kühlcontainer mit Citrusfrüchten aus Südafrika exportiert. Die Menge stieg 2017 auf 70.800 und auf 77.900 im Jahr 2018. Angesichts des Produktionswachstums könnte dies für die nächsten fünf Jahre ein Wachstum von 29.000 Containertransporten bedeuten, was einer Wachstumsrate von 37% entspricht. Laut der Prognose ist mit einem möglichen Anstieg von durchschnittlich 4.000 Containersendungen pro Woche im Jahr 2018 auf rund 5.500 Containersendungen pro Woche in der Exportperiode 2022 zu rechnen. „Mit dem Wachstum des Exportvolumens wird auch die Nachfrage nach Kühlcontainern steigen“, so Mitchell Brooke. „Dieser werden die Reedereien nur nachkommen können, wenn sie genaue und realistische Seeverkehrsprognosen abgeben können. Dies ist derzeit noch nicht der Fall.“

