Dienstag, 21. Februar 2023
21.02.2023

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Pflanzenschutzmittel gegen Schnellkäfer an Kartoffel, Süßkartoffel, Spargel

Foto: mates/AdobeStock

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel ATTRACAP (Wirkstoff: Metarhizium brunneum Stamm Cb-III) erteilt.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, darf das Insektizid ATTRACAP zur Bekämpfung von Schnellkäfern (Drahtwurm) an Kartoffeln, Süßkartoffeln und Spargel im Freiland eingesetzt werden. Die Notfallzulassung für ATTRACAP gilt für den Zeitraum vom 20. Februar bis zum 9. Juni 2023.

Kategorie: Produktion
