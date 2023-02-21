BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Pflanzenschutzmittel gegen Schnellkäfer an Kartoffel, Süßkartoffel, Spargel

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel ATTRACAP (Wirkstoff: Metarhizium brunneum Stamm Cb-III) erteilt.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, darf das Insektizid ATTRACAP zur Bekämpfung von Schnellkäfern (Drahtwurm) an Kartoffeln, Süßkartoffeln und Spargel im Freiland eingesetzt werden. Die Notfallzulassung für ATTRACAP gilt für den Zeitraum vom 20. Februar bis zum 9. Juni 2023.
Simbabwe: Exportsektor
befindet sich aktuell in einer
wichtigen Wachstumsphase
LANDGARD
Oliver Mans im Interview
