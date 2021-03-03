BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Herbizid bei Feldsalat-Produktion

Global Tomato Congress:
Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine befristete Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Proman erlassen.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, darf das Herbizid über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus zur Bekämpfung von einjährigen, zweikeimblättrigen Unkräutern (ausgenommen Klettenlabkraut) in Feldsalat angewendet werden. Die Notfallzulassung gilt vom 26. Februar bis zum 25. Juni 2021.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|9
|06.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
|12
|26.03.2021
|16.03.2021
|• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Frischeprodukte aus Griechenland (Freskon, Tessaloniki)
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...
FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel