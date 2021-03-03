Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 3. März 2021
03.03.2021

BVL/QS: Notfallzulassung für Herbizid bei Feldsalat-Produktion

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat eine befristete Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Proman erlassen.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, darf das Herbizid über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus zur Bekämpfung von einjährigen, zweikeimblättrigen Unkräutern (ausgenommen Klettenlabkraut) in Feldsalat angewendet werden. Die Notfallzulassung gilt vom 26. Februar bis zum 25. Juni 2021.

Kategorie: Produktion
