Bookings open for Asia’s premier produce show

Exhibitor registrations are now open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, which returns to Hong Kong next September.



It’s the best place to meet top-quality buyers from across Asia, it’s the region’s premier information hub covering all the latest trends and technologies, and it’s back in Hong Kong next September.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on 4-6 September 2019, and exhibitors can register now to secure their stand. Applications are available to download from the official website: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Exhibitors/Application/



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA underlined its position as the premier continental trade show for Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business in 2018, attracting more than 13,000 high-quality visitors from over 70 different countries on 5-7 September.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 drew high-quality buyers from some 20 different markets across the Asia-Pacific region, resulting in strong business outcomes for exhibitors.



Some 826 companies representing 46 different countries and all continents were exhibiting their products and services, further enhancing the global profile of the event.



“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTCA is not just a focus for Asian buyers but increasingly for buyers from all around the world. It’s a great meeting point for the industry,” said Alexis Contreras, sales executive of Mexican company Berries Paradise, an exhibitor at the 2018 edition.



As well as connecting suppliers and buyers from Asia and the rest of the world, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA underlined its position as the region’s premier information hub, showcasing the latest products and solutions to help companies grow and enhance their business.



“The event has exceeded our expectations,” said Fedie Mulia, director of emerging Indonesian grower-exporter Halo Fresh, which was exhibiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 for the first time. “We initially expected we would meet potential buyers only from Asian countries, but actually we found a much broader market representation here, which has given us lots of new information in areas like technology, logistics and shipping – it’s all in one place.”



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more exhibitors from the logistics, machinery and technology sectors in 2018, reflecting the growing importance of such supply chain partners and service providers for the business moving forward.



Dutch ripening technology specialist Interko launched Optimo, a pre-assembled ripening room and “entry-level option” for operators looking to venture into the fruit ripening business for the first time. Leading packaging company Stepac showcased its resealable modified humidity lidding film for high-end produce items, while French shipping giant CMA CGM launched Climactive, its new technology for the transportation of highly sensitive fruit and vegetables by active controlled atmosphere. The innovations on show extended to consumer-facing systems, with Dole displaying its pineapple peeling machine, which uses Piñabar’s technology.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors were also able to access valuable information and takeaways on the show-floor at the range of Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM featured daily sessions offering practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management. COOL LOGISTICS ASIA offered a programme of workshops on perishable logistics and cold chain management, while SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA explored the latest disruptive technology and digitilisation throughout the fresh produce supply chain.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is set to further enhance its position as the fresh produce trade and information hub at the centre of the Asia region when it returns to Hong Kong this September.



It all gets under way with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce business conference, which takes place on 3 September at the same venue. Attracting close to 500 high-level industry professionals, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the best way to start the business week in Hong Kong. High-profile speakers provide expert analysis and strategic insights on all the latest trends and developments in the fast-moving Asian markets, helping delegates to achieve better marketing and higher sales. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS also hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the prestigious pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business.



It’s the perfect primer to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, enabling delegates to make the most of the abundant business and information opportunities at the three-day trade fair.



Exhibitors are advised to register now to secure their space. Application forms can be downloaded from the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA website at the following link:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Exhibitors/Application/



For more information on exhibiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please contact:



