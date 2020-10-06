BelOrta lädt zu Product Show

Unter Wahrung aller Sicherheitsmaßnahmen veranstaltet BelOrta am 8. und 9. Oktober die vierte Ausgabe der alle zwei Jahre stattfindenden Product Show.
Am Ablauf der Veranstaltung wird sich laut BelOrta nichts ändern, das gesamte Sortiment von mehr als 170 Bio und konventionellen Gemüse-, Obst- und Kräutersorten wird vorgestellt. Auch für neue Konzepte und Verpackungen wird es eine Bühne geben.
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Mini-Gurken büßen etwas ein
HALLOWEEN
Mit Kissable® schaurig-schön in die neue Saison
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
|44
|30.10.2020
|20.10.2020
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
Asia’s fresh produce hub