Bayer: Anspruchsvolle Wachstumsziele bis 2022

Das Unternehmen plant nach eigenen Angaben bis 2022 jährliche Steigerungen von durchschnittlich 4 % beim Umsatz, 9 % beim EBITDA vor Sondereinflüssen und 18 % beim Free Cash Flow. Crop Science soll bis 2022 bereinigte EBITDA-Margenziele von mehr als 30 %.
Der Konzernumsatz soll bei konstanten Wechselkursen im kommenden Jahr um etwa 4 % zulegen und danach jährlich um durchschnittlich 4 % bis 5 % bis 2022. Daraus ergibt sich eine Steigerung von voraussichtlich pro forma 44,6 Mrd Euro in diesem und auf circa 46 Mrd Euro im kommenden Jahr und auf rund 52 Mrd Euro im Jahr 2022. Beim EBITDA vor Sondereinflüssen ist ein Zuwachs von durchschnittlich circa 9 % jährlich geplant – das Ergebnis soll von voraussichtlich 11,5 Mrd (2018, pro forma) auf etwa 12,2 Milliarden Euro im kommenden Jahr steigen und 2022 rund 16 Mrd Euro erreichen. Die EBITDA-Marge vor Sondereinflüssen soll sich von pro forma circa 26 % im laufenden Jahr auf etwa 27 % (2019) bzw. mehr als 30 % im Jahr 2022 erhöhen. Für das bereinigte Ergebnis je Aktie plant Bayer eine jährliche Steigerung von durchschnittlich etwa 10 %. In diesem Jahr soll es – wie bereits mitgeteilt – bei 5,70 Euro bis 5,90 Euro liegen, 2019 bei circa 6,80 Euro und 2022 bei rund 10 Euro.
Für Crop Science rechnet Bayer 2019 mit einem Umsatzplus von 4 %, ausgehend von pro forma 19,3 Mrd Euro, die für dieses Jahr erwartet werden. Von 2019 bis 2022 soll der Umsatz durchschnittlich um mehr als 4 % pro Jahr zulegen. Die EBITDA-Marge vor Sondereinflüssen soll im kommenden Jahr von etwa 23 % auf rund 25 % steigen und 2022 höher sein als 30 %. Der Zuwachs basiert auf einem erwarteten EBITDA vor Sondereinflüssen von pro forma 4,5 Mrd Euro im Jahr 2018.
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
