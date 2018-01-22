Asfertglobal wins Green Project Awards 2017 for sustainability with Kiplant INmass

According to a press release, the Portuguese producer of biofertilizers, Asfertglobal, has won the most important prize awarded for sustainability in Portugal. The Green Project Award is presented every year to the most sustainable projects, and this year there were more than 150 candidates.
The award-winners are chosen from nine categories: Agriculture, Cities and Sustainable Mobility, Efficient Management of Resources, Industry 4.0 – Digital Transformation, Mobilization Initiative, Research & Development, Sea and Tourism, and finally, Young Initiative.
It was in the category of Agriculture that Kiplant INmass by Asfertglobal was recognized as the best project. The prize-giving ceremony was held on 12 January and the Marketing Manager of Asfertglobal, Manuela Cordeiro, was responsible for collecting the award. “We’re delighted to have received this distinction, which is endorsed by the Portuguese Environment Agency and Quercus and recognizes the hard work of a great team of professionals who are committed to researching sustainable solutions,” she said.
The awarding of the prize has been seen as a huge incentive: “This is going to encourage us to continue working to achieve the most suitable crop solutions that both protect the environment and meet consumer demands,” added Cordeiro, who noted that this recognition underlines the company’s main goals: to specialize in developing biofertilizers that are based on the use of microorganisms and new organic molecules from natural sources, and to improve productivity and reduce the environmental impact of modern agricultural practices.
Asfertglobal currently operates in 12 countries, including South Africa, Spain, France, Greece, Turkey and Russia. The company is continuing to expand internationally and makes a point of attending the most important events in the agricultural sector. Indeed, during its participation in the previous edition of Fruit Attraction, in Madrid, the company unveiled its brand new product: Kiplant All-Grip. The next event on the calendar will be FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018, held in Berlin on 7-9 February, where the Portuguese company will have a stand at H8.2/B-03a.
