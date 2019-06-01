„App“ geht’s zum DOGK 2019

Die App für den 9. Deutschen Obst & Gemüse Kongress (DOGK) am 16./17. September 2019 ist online! Powered by KÖLLA, liefert die App auch dieses Jahr alle Infos zu Programm, Sprechern und Sponsoring.
Darüber hinaus besteht die Möglichkeit, sich mit anderen Teilnehmern auszutauschen sowie an Live-Umfragen online teilzunehmen. Unter dem Stichwort DOGK 2019 ist sie im App Store, bei Google Play sowie über die Website www.dogk.plazz.net zu finden und ab sofort verfügbar.
FRESH CONVENIENCE
Maschinenhersteller punkten mit neuen Ideen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|31.05.2019
|21.05.2019
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|23
|07.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|14.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|21.06.2019
|11.06.2019
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
|26
|28.06.2019
|18.06.2019
|• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Asia-Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...
Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies
The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...
Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.
The 8th Global Packaged Summit