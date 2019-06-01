Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Samstag, 1. Juni 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
31.05.2019

„App“ geht’s zum DOGK 2019

Die App für den 9. Deutschen Obst & Gemüse Kongress (DOGK) am 16./17. September 2019 ist online! Powered by KÖLLA, liefert die App auch dieses Jahr alle Infos zu Programm, Sprechern und Sponsoring.

Darüber hinaus besteht die Möglichkeit, sich mit anderen Teilnehmern auszutauschen sowie an Live-Umfragen online teilzunehmen. Unter dem Stichwort DOGK 2019 ist sie im App Store, bei Google Play sowie über die Website www.dogk.plazz.net zu finden und ab sofort verfügbar.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Asiafruit Congress: putting you in the picture 31.05.2019
European Packaging Forum – In sieben Tagen! 29.05.2019
AMI/EPF: Suche nach der Quadratur des Kreises? 27.05.2019
Interpera: Saisonentwicklung und Technik im Blick 17.05.2019
Freskon 2019: Pfirsiche unter dem Mikroskop 17.05.2019
expoSE und expoDirekt: Messeduo verbucht bereits 275 Au... 16.05.2019
Macfrut 2019/Table Grape Meeting: Sortenentwicklung und... 16.05.2019
Tickets on sale for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 15.05.2019
DOGK 2019: Zukunft sichern – richtig positionieren 14.05.2019
Rijk Zwaan stellt zum ersten Mal auf der GreenTech in A... 13.05.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

31.05.2019

Aldi Nord: Manager internationaler Einkauf - Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)* gesucht

06.05.2019

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): We are looking for a Senior Account Manager (M/F/D) DACH region

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: DISPONENT (m/w/d)

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: SPEDITIONSKAUFMANN (m/w/d)

29.04.2019

vitfrisch Gemüse-Vertrieb eG: Zur Verstärkung und Aufbau unseres Teams suchen wir an den Standorten in Thüringen und Sachsen-Anhalt Sie als Schnittstelle Vertrieb und Produktion (m/w/d) Voll-/Teilzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 22/2019

BEERENBOOM HÄLT AN: KOSTENDRUCK UND HOHE ANFORDERUNGEN ERSCHWEREN GESCHÄFT

HIT Dohle Handelsgruppe: Neue Marktarchitektur unterstreicht Frischekonzept


FRESH CONVENIENCE
Maschinenhersteller punkten mit neuen Ideen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 31.05.2019 21.05.2019 • Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
23 07.06.2019 28.05.2019 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 14.06.2019 04.06.2019 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
25 21.06.2019 11.06.2019 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
26 28.06.2019 18.06.2019 • Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Asia-Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

04.06.2019

European Packaging Forum

Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...

05.06.2019

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.

12.06.2019

Europatat Congress

The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...

13.06.2019

4th International Conference on Food and Beverage Packaging

Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies

17.06.2019

IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops

The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...

19.06.2019

5. Congreso Internacional de Frutos Rojos

Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.

24.06.2019

Packaged.

The 8th Global Packaged Summit

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.