Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 5. Oktober 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
05.10.2020

World Potato und Europatat Congress auf 2022 verschoben

Aufgeschoben ist nicht aufgehoben: Eigentlich sollten die oben genannten Veranstaltungen vom 31. Mai bis 3. Juni 2021 in Dublin, Irland, stattfinden. Aufgrund von Corona haben sich die Veranstalter, die World Potato Congress Inc., Europatat und der Irische Kartoffelverband, dazu entschlossen, die Events auf 2022 zu verschieben.

Der Europatat-Kongress wird dann vom 29. bis 30. Mai 2022 stattfinden, daran anschließend folgt der World Potato Congress (WPC) (30. Mai bis 2. Juni). „Die frühzeitige Entscheidung, die Events zu verschieben, halten wir für den verantwortungsvollen Weg und im besten Interesse der globalen Kartoffelbranche“, erklärten die Veranstalter. Aktuelle Informationen finden Interessierte unter www.wpc2022ireland.com.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON: Die Messe-Lösung für das Pande... 02.10.2020
FRUIT ATTRACTION LIVEConnect ist gestartet 02.10.2020
expoSE/expoDirekt: Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit auf der... 02.10.2020
ON the agenda at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON 29.09.2020
Live Launch Event of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFR... 25.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Stattfinden ist das Motto der Stunde 23.09.2020
European Packaging Forum auf 2021 verschoben 23.09.2020
DOGK 2020: Immer auf den Gegentrend achten 22.09.2020
DOGK 2020: App die Post 21.09.2020
Ticket shop open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON 18.09.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

01.10.2020

Pilz Schindler GmbH, Hamburg: Bei Don-Limón ist die Position „Frucht Trader D A CH (m/w/d)“ ab sofort unbefristet in Vollzeit/Teilzeit zu besetzen.

02.09.2020

Sachbearbeiterin im QM Bereich Obst und Gemüse

31.08.2020

Weiling sucht Personalfinder (m/w/d) für den Bereich Bio

24.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) JUNIOR EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN (m/w/d) OBST UND GEMÜSE (Vollzeit)

19.08.2020

Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Sie zum nächstmöglichen Termin für den Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH im deutschen Geldern als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) EIN- UND VERKÄUFER/IN GEMÜSE UND OBST (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 40/2020

STORYTELLING, NACHHALTIGKEIT,
DIGITALISIERUNG
DER DOGK WEIST DEN WEG IN DIE ZUKUNFT

"Sind wir schon im neuen Normal angekommen?"
Helmut Hübsch, GfK, gab Antworten

PRODUKTE IM TREND
Mini-Gurken büßen etwas ein

HALLOWEEN
Mit Kissable® schaurig-schön in die neue Saison

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 02.10.2020 22.09.2020 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
41 9.10.2020 29.09.2020 • Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
42 16.10.2020 06.10.2020 • Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
43 23.10.2020 13.10.2020 • Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
44 30.10.2020 20.10.2020 • Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

06.10.2020

FPJ LIVE - The UK fruit and vegetable congress - Online -

UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.

13.10.2020

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo Online

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2020

Eurasia Packaging Istanbul

Internationale Verpackungsmesse

03.11.2020

E-PACK TECH

Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

08.11.2020

International Citrus Congress

We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.

17.11.2020

Asiafruit Congress Online

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

18.11.2020

expoSE

Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.