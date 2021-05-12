Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 12. Mai 2021
11.05.2021

World of Fresh Ideas brings FRUIT LOGISTICA to you

Foto: FRUIT LOGISTICA/Mese Berlin

Following the cancellation of this year’s planned Fruit Logistica Special Edition, the world’s leading annual fresh produce trade exhibition has chosen instead to support World of Fresh Ideas, a two-day online event organised by its cooperation partner Fruitnet. In this exclusive interview, FRUIT LOGISTICA’s senior product manager Madlen Miserius explains the decision.

Madlen, why have you decided to support Fruitnet’s online event World of Fresh Ideas?
We know that the industry thrives on personal exchange. At the moment, this is more true than ever. Many industry events have not been able to take place as physical events for over a year now. We support World of Fresh Ideas because it is important for companies to promote themselves and connect with new and old customers after FRUIT LOGISTICA Special Edition had to be cancelled. At the same time, this cooperation allows us to focus on the 2022 event which we plan as an on-site event in February 2022 in Berlin.

What do you think World of Fresh Ideas will offer to those people in the fresh fruit and vegetable business who would normally attend FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin?
World of Fresh Ideas is a chance for the international fresh produce business to meet, learn, and do business in the context of a digital event. I invite you to register and to meet me and the Fruit Logistica team on 26-27 May 2021 in our dedicated space. As of now, you can download the just-published European Statistics Handbook from the FRUIT LOGISTICA website.
The author of the publication Hans-Christoph Behr will present several of the handbook’s key findings during World of Fresh Ideas. Among those findings will be an analysis of how consumer behaviour has changed during the past year, a look at what has happened to trade with the UK post-Brexit; and a summary of how the weather has affected fruit and veg supply.

I imagine a lot of people are wondering what lies ahead for FRUIT LOGISTICA itself. How do you see the next few months developing and what kind of predictions, if any, can you make about the future of the event?
With the world on course to emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing huge interest from our customers across all industry sectors, who want to come to Berlin and see products and innovation in action once again. The global vaccination effort is gaining huge momentum, while tough lockdowns are finally beginning to pay off. This gives us confidence that we can invite the world to come to Berlin in February for FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022.

And finally, what do you miss most about organising and hosting FRUIT LOGISTICA?
Working for a year towards an event, preparing it with time, energy, heart and soul, and then seeing everything fall into place in three days. It can’t be compared to anything when the considerations we made for our customers come to fruition. I missed this dynamic this year and I will do everything I can to ensure that all of us can experience it again in 2022. Mike Knowles


Kategorie: Messen
Jobmarkt

07.05.2021

Weyers GmbH: Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Dich zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt für das Weyers Team am Standort Venlo als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Ein- und Verkäufer/in Obst und Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

29.04.2021

Frutania GmbH, Grafschaft: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

26.04.2021

Hochmotiviert und mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung im Import-Export/ Ein- und Verkauf, auch auf Management-Ebene in der Obst- und Gemüse-Branche, suche ich ab sofort eine neue Herausforderung im Bereich Import-Export/Ein- und Verkauf in D, AT oder CH!

14.04.2021

Erzeugergroßmarkt NRW GmbH, Straelen: Zum nächstmöglichen Termin suchen wir eine(n) qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Einkäufer/in Gemüse und Obst (m/w/d)

06.04.2021

Grosbusch SA, Luxemburg: Führendes Unternehmen von frischem Obst und Gemüse in voller Expansion auf dem luxemburgischen Markt und in der Großregion sucht zur Verstärkung seiner Teams ein(e): LEITER/IN EINKAUF M/W/D - UNBEFRISTET - VOLLZEIT

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 17/18 2021

FLANDERN: BRANCHE STEUERT
TROTZ CORONA-KRISE AUF
KLAREM KURS IN DIE ZUKUNFT

Anbaufläche für spanische Zucker-
und Wassermelonen aus Almería
erneut ausgeweitet

WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS
Das größte Online-Event der
internationalen Fruchtbranche

RHABARBER
Importe spielen kaum eine Rolle

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
17/18 07.05.2021 27.04.2021 • Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
19 14.05.2021 04.05.2021 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Frischeprodukte aus Deutschland
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Fresh Convenience
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
20/21 25.05.2021 12.05.2021 • WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS in Kooperation mit FRUIT LOGISTICA
• Logistik, Cool Chain Management (Reife-, Kühl- und Lagerungstechnik)
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut, Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 04.06.2021 25.05.2021 • Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Auberginen
23 11.06.2021 01.06.2021 • Fresh Convenience
• Steinobst aus Spanien
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

25.05.2021

medFEL Tuesdays

The meeting for sustainable business international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector

26.05.2021

World of Fresh Ideas

Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...

31.05.2021

Syskevasia

17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

30.06.2021

Global Grape Congress

The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

07.09.2021

Macfrut 2021

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

08.09.2021

Rieder Messe

Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

alle Events ansehen
