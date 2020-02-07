Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 7. Februar 2020
World Citrus Organization’s first official meeting at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020

On 4 February, the World Citrus Organisation (WCO) held its first official meeting at FRUIT LOGISTICA, Berlin. Following its presentation in October 2019 during Fruit Attraction, WCO members discussed the overall trends of the global citrus market and the draft Statutes of the organisation, which will define the future structure and functioning of WCO. The WCO will be the first and only global platform for dialogue and action among the citrus producing countries worldwide, according to a press release.
 
During the meeting, the relevance of such a platform was highlighted in the light of the latest world citrus trade and production trends, as presented by CIRAD, the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development. Participants from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay and the USA also reaffirmed the consensus of the sector on the need for a global discussion platform. Prospective members have now until mid-March to register following their internal procedures. Other citrus producing countries are also invited to join the organization, as well as private entities interested in the fresh and processed citrus markets, which can become affiliated members of WCO.
During the meeting, WCO founding members also re-confirmed the mandate of the organisation: Discuss common issues affecting citrus producing countries.
Exchange information on production and market trends to prepare for the next decade to come.
Foster dialogue on policy issues of common concern. 
Identify and promote Research and Innovation projects specific to the citrus sector.
Liaise with public and private stakeholders on citrus-related matters to highlight the importance of citrus producers and the need for a fair return.
Promote the global consumption of citrus.  
Freshfel Europe, the European Fresh Produce Association, whose Secretariat is based in Brussels, Belgium, will coordinate and administer the WCO. CIRAD was also appointed as market analyst expert to advise the Organisation with analysis of trends for the citrus industry globally.    
Following the Berlin discussions, the statutes of the organisation will go through a period of final consultations. WCO will then resume work on the collection of production and marketing data for this season. Discussions are also ongoing with a view to organise a first World Citrus Conference either in late 2020 or in 2021.

