Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 18. Dezember 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
17.12.2020

„Welcome to the Lemon Age”: Köche und Mixologen unterstützen Kampagne

Foto: AILIMPO

In der Corona-Zeit kommt Citrusfrüchten eine besondere Bedeutung zu, weil sich die Verbraucher gesund ernähren wollen. Die Werbe- und Informationskampagne „Welcome to the Lemon Age” vom Verband AILIMPO, die die Europäische Union fördert, soll die Sichtbarkeit der europäischen Zitrone erhöhen.

Dazu gehört die Kampagne „Lemon Cook & Drink”. Einer der Bestandteile des Programms ist, dass sechs Europäische Köche und Mixologen eigene Rezepte entwickeln, um die Vielseitigkeit der Frucht aufzuzeigen. Mit dabei ist der deutsche Koch und Mixologe Sebastian Pasch, der auch zwei Rezepte entwickelt hat.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
In eigener Sache: Der Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide 2021 ... 17.12.2020
EU demand for Brazilian fruit ‘set to rise five per cen... 17.12.2020
Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Global Berry Congr... 17.12.2020
AMI: Traubenmarkt knapp versorgt 17.12.2020
Fruit Vegetables Europe: "CuTE - Cultivating the Taste ... 17.12.2020
PinKids® mit Motiven der Trolle-Saga 2 17.12.2020
Stellenangebot: Global Fruit Point sucht Mitarbeiter Qu... 17.12.2020
Schweiz: Nationales Kompetenznetzwerk Gemüsebau bewilli... 17.12.2020
Fruchthandel Live: Die Gewinner heißen Obst und Gemüse ... 16.12.2020
Südafrika: Herausfordernde Saison für Trauben 16.12.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

17.12.2020

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude: Zur Verstärkung unserer Abteilung Qualitätssicherung in Buxtehude suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Mitarbeiter Qualitätsmanagement (w/m/d) in Vollzeit

17.12.2020

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude (Germany): To strengthen our quality control department in Buxtehude, we are looking for a further full-time employee Quality Management (f/m/d), full time

15.12.2020

Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH, Darmstadt: Einkäufer*in/Sortimentsmanager*in Obst und Gemüse in Vollzeit (40 Std./Woche).

16.11.2020

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen FRUCHTHANDELS-PROFI IM EIN- UND VERKAUF (M/W/D)

04.11.2020

OBST VOM BODENSEE Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams am Standort in Friedrichshafen suchen wir ab sofort eine/n QUALITÄTSMANAGEMENT-BEAUFTRAGTE/N (W/M/D) in Vollzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 51/52 2020

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS LIVE:
SNACKING & NACHHALTIGKEIT
TREIBEN DEN BEERENKONSUM

RÜCKBLICK 2020:
WIR SCHAUEN AUF EIN BEISPIELLOSES
JAHR ZURÜCK

AVOCADOS
Chile erwartet stabiles Exportvolumen

PRODUKTE IM TREND
Citrone ist Allzweckwaffe unter den Citrusfrüchten

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
51/52 18.12.2020 08.12.2020 • Jahresrückblick 2020
• Branchennews
• Produkte am POS: Zitronen

Themenplan 2021

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
1/2 12.01.2021 05.01.2021 • Smart Farming
• Produktionstechnik: Gewächshaus und Freiland
• Cool Chain Management
3 22.01.2021 12.01.2021 • Beerenobst
• Trauben aus Übersee
• Süßkartoffeln
4 29.01.2021 19.01.2021 • Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Kernobst
• Mangos und Papaya
• Avocados
• Nischenprodukte
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

20.01.2021

Internationale Grüne Woche Digital

Seit 1926 international einzigartig Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2021 nun schon zum 86. Mal (95 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als...

17.02.2021

BIOFACH 2021 eSpecial

World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.

24.02.2021

Tokyo Pack

With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...

16.03.2021

Global Tomato Congress

The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business

19.03.2021

PackPlus South

PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...

22.03.2021

ISH 2021 Digital

Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien

15.04.2021

Freskon

FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.