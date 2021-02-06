Wechsel im Management der Staay Food Group

BIO-PRODUKTION GIBT VOLLGAS —
VERBÄNDE FORDERN TRANSFORMATION
DES AGRARBEREICHES
SPINAT
BabyLeaf stark im Auswind
SÜDAMERIKA
Schlechtes Wetter beeinträchtigt
Exporte
Am 1. Januar trat Matthijs Vlasblom als kommerzieller Direktor in die Konzernleitung der Staay Food Group ein, teilt das Unternehmen mit.
Bis Ende 2020 war Vlasblom innerhalb der Gruppe als Vertriebsleiter der Staay-Hispa BV in Papendrecht tätig. Mit diesem Wechsel realisiert die Staay Food Group die beabsichtigte Verjüngung des Managementteams.
Matthijs Vlasblom ist 40 Jahre alt und arbeitet seit über 15 Jahren für die Staay Food Group in verschiedenen kommerziellen Positionen. Seit 2017 ist er Teil des Management-Teams von Staay-Hispa BV.
Die Konzernleitung bestehe von nun an aus Dammis van der Staaij, Geschäftsführer, Matthijs Vlasblom, kommerzieller Direktor und Rien Panneman, Finanzdirektor, heißt es abschließend.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|05.02.2021
|26.01.2021
|• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte
• CO2-freier Handel, klimaneutrale Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL:Frische Meeting Italien - Deutschland (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|10.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
