Wageningen University & Research: Neuer Feldtest erkennt TR4 so schnell wie nie

Ein neuer und schnellerer von der Wageningen University & Research (WUR) entwickelter Feldtest zum Nachweis von Tropical Race 4 (TR4) hat sich nach Angaben von WUR in Kolumbien positiv entwickelt. Der sogenannte LAMP-Test (aus dem Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay) half, das Vorhandensein von TR4 in dem südamerikanischen Land schnell zu bestimmen.
Beim LAMP-Test werde auf eine von WUR 2010 entwickelte DNA-Datenbank mit Fusarienstämmen zugegriffen, aus der ein besonderes DNA-Fragment des TR4-Genoms stammt. Von einem Stück Gewebe werde DNA isoliert und in das Gerät gelegt. Innerhalb einer Stunde liege das Ergebnis bereits vor. Gert Kema, Professor für Phytopathologie an der WUR, leitet das Team, das den neuen Test entwickelt hat. "Der Hauptvorteil des neuen LAMP-Tests besteht darin, dass er im Feld eingesetzt werden kann. Es ist nicht mehr notwendig, ein Labor für die Analyse der Proben zu beauftragen. Grundsätzlich kann jedes Unternehmen, das im Bananenanbau tätig ist, das Gerät kaufen und seine Mitarbeiter schulen." Schnelltests seien unerlässlich, um Quarantänemaßnahmen für jede Pandemie angemessen festzulegen. Schulungen mit Behörden in Kolumbien und Landwirten auf den Philippinen haben gezeigt, dass der Test einfach durchzuführen sei.
