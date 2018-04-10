VPZ: Packnatur Cellulose-Mehrwegbeutel für Energy Globe Award nominiert

Der Packnatur® Mehrweg Cellulosebeutel der Verpackungszentrum GmbH (VPZ) ist für den Energy Globe Award nominiert. Die Steiermark-Gewinner werden bei der Gala am 25. April bekanntgegeben.
Der Mehrweg Packnatur® Cellulose Beutel besteht nach Angaben von VPZ zu 100 % aus FSC-zertifiziertem. Das Material ist in Europa und den USA Home-Compost zertifiziert und für Lebensmittel geprüft. VPZ stellt die Beutel in Zusammenarbeit mit der Lenzing AG her, einem führenden Produzenten von Cellulosefasern, der die Modal® Fasern nach höchsten Umweltstandards in einem CO2-neutralen Prozess im österreichischen Werk herstellt.
SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE
Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern
ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
