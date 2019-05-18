VLAM fordert den „Biogondiër“

Wenn es nach Flanderns Agrar-Marketing-Büro VLAM geht, wird es bald einen neuen Begriff im belgischen Wörterbuch geben: den „Biogondiër“. Dieser neue Typ Verbraucher greift verstärkt zu Bio-Produkten, ernährt sich bewusster und achtet auch vermehrt auf die Umwelt, so die VLAM.
In der neuen Radiowerbung zu Bio-Produkten macht sich die VLAM flächendeckend für die Ernährung mit bio-Produkten und leckeren Rezepten stark. Die Spots sind bis zum 2. Juni zu hören, werden im Herbst wiederholt und durch eine Printkampagne verstärkt.
Neuseeland: Neue Kiwi-Promotion zur Absatzförderung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|20
|17.05.2019
|07.05.2019
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Bundzwiebeln
|21
|24.05.2019
|14.05.2019
|• SPECIAL: Sortierung & Verpackung (European Packaging Forum, Düsseldorf)
|22
|31.05.2019
|21.05.2019
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|23
|07.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|14.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
Ukraine is one of the most exciting new sources for fresh berries in the world today. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and more are now under development. Ukraine is poised to become a leading supplier of berries and other...
The Australian banana industry’s premier event is coming to the Gold Coast in 2019. Held every two years, Congress is a unique opportunity for all those involved in producing the nation’s most-loved fruit to gather under one...
The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China
Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...
Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies