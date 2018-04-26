Vietnam: Obst- und Gemüse-Exporte im Vergleich zum Vorjahr bereits um 39 Prozent gestiegen

BioWest Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

International Banana Congress ACORBAT 2018 The most important meeting of the banana industry in 2018! An event that will bring together representatives of the five continents, who will share the latest results in scientific research, logistics, transportation and...

SIAL Canada The North American Food Innovation Exhibition

CIBUS Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...

FoodTech Barcelona 2018 The biggest food technology tradeshow

Polagra-Food Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry