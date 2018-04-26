Vietnam: Obst- und Gemüse-Exporte im Vergleich zum Vorjahr bereits um 39 Prozent gestiegen

In den ersten drei Monaten des Jahres 2018 habe man damit 970 Mio US-Dollar erwirtschaftet.
Damit setze sich ein bereits seit einigen Jahren anhaltender Wachstumstrend weiter fort und die Exporte nähern sich der 1 Mrd USD-Marke, wie freshfruitportal mit Bezug auf Daten des General Department of Vietnam Customs berichtet.
Führender Absatzmarkt für Frischeprodukte 2017 war China mit 2,6 Mrd USD, gefolgt von Japan mit 127 Mio USD und den USA mit 102 Mio USD.
Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus
PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados
OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
|19
|11.05.2018
|02.05.2018
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
|20
|18.05.2018
|08.05.2018
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
|21
|25.05.2018
|15.05.2018
|• Beerenobst
