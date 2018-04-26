Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 26. April 2018
Vietnam: Obst- und Gemüse-Exporte im Vergleich zum Vorjahr bereits um 39 Prozent gestiegen

In den ersten drei Monaten des Jahres 2018 habe man damit 970 Mio US-Dollar erwirtschaftet.

Damit setze sich ein bereits seit einigen Jahren anhaltender Wachstumstrend weiter fort und die Exporte nähern sich der 1 Mrd USD-Marke, wie freshfruitportal mit Bezug auf Daten des General Department of Vietnam Customs berichtet.
Führender Absatzmarkt für Frischeprodukte 2017 war China mit 2,6 Mrd USD, gefolgt von Japan mit 127 Mio USD und den USA mit 102 Mio USD.


Kategorie: Übersee
