Mittwoch, 26. September 2018
25.09.2018

Video: Erste Eindrücke vom Get-together in bewegten Bildern

Wenn der DOGK ansteht, versammelt sich das Who's who der Branche beim beliebten Get together in den legendären Schwanenhöfen. Auch in diesem Jahr waren wieder mehr als 350 Gäste der Einladung gefolgt.

Das Team vom Fruchthandel Magazin hat den geselligen Abend in einem Video festgehalten. Denn bis in die frühen Morgenstunden wurde bei Burger, Fish and Chips, Nudeln im Parmesanlaib oder Asiatischem Gemüse-Curry und natürlich der passenden Getränke-Unterstützung gefachsimpelt und gequatscht.
Schauen Sie mal rein und im nächsten Jahr unbedingt vorbei, sollten Sie der Einladung wider Erwarten noch nicht gefolgt sein. Wir freuen uns auf die neunte Ausgabe und natürlich auf Sie!




Kategorie: Messen
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
