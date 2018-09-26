Video: Erste Eindrücke vom DOGK 2018

Onlinehandel, Konsum und Shopping, Digitalisierung, Qualitätsbestimmung: Das waren nur einige der Themen, die die Branche beim Deutschen Obst & Gemüse Kongress bewegt hat. In einem Video gibt das Team des Fruchthandel Magazins ein paar erste Impressionen der Veranstaltung wieder.
Schauen Sie einmal rein und vor allem: Schauen Sie bis zum Schluss. Denn der Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress wird im kommenden Jahr nicht wie gewohnt am Donnerstag und Freitag, sondern Montag und Dienstag (16./17. September 2019) stattfinden. Wir freuen uns auf Sie!
BEDARF AN PREMIUM-FRISCHEPRODUKTEN WÄCHST AUF ASIATISCHEN MÄRKTEN RASANT
Flandern: Kiwi-Beeren mit hohem Wachstumspotential — Schere zwischen Äpfeln und Birnen geht weiter auf
SPANIEN
Schwierige Saison für Kaki
FYFFES
130 Jahre Bananen
