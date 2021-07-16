Verkaufsangebot: Altländer Obst eG will Abpackmaschinen verkaufen

Da wir unseren Obstabsatz (Abpacken) zum 30. Juni 2021 eingestellt haben, wollen wir unsere Abpackmaschinen verkaufen.
Greefa Sortiermaschine MSE 2000 4 Bahnige für Äpfel und Birnen
BJ 1999, 16 Ausgänge
Farb- und Größensortierung
Burg Wasserentleerung BJ 2008
Kanalbecken für 2 GK
Trockner
Rollenbahn für 2 GK
2 Maschinen Strapack EW - 20 / TA 10
Markern Drucker, Easy Print
Korbfüllmaschine an die EW-20 gekoppelt
Fabbri Waldyssa Automatie 55 Piu B-220
Strechfolie Verpackungsmaschine
incl. Auszeichnungsgerät A25 und Schalenzufuhr/Legeband
mehrere Großkisten Ausschütter, Rollenbänder, Abpackmaschine mit Kleinkistenbefüller, Drehtische
Anfragen bitte an:
Altländer Obst eG
Michael Meier,
Osterminnerweg 20, 21635 Jork
Tel: 04162/7044, Fax:04162/8263,
E-Mail: [email protected]
Spanien: Breite Sortenpalette bei
Sommerobst — Kampf um gerechte Preise
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Perfekte Plattform für
Vor-Ort-Messe schaffen
LABORE
Uneindeutige Gesetze lassen
Anwender oft im Ungewissen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|16.07.2021
|06.07.2021
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
|34
|27.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|• SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production