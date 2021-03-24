Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 24. März 2021
24.03.2021

Verband Schweizer Pilzproduzenten: Klappe die Zweite

Foto: VSP

In einem zweiten Film zur Schweizer Edelpilzproduktion gewährt der Verband Schweizer Pilzproduzenten VSP, einen Einblick in die regionale und nachhaltige Produktion.

Die Werte „nah und frisch“ sowie „vertraut und sicher“ wurden im Clip integriert. Unter dem Label Champignons Suisses, werden jährlich im Schnitt 400 t bis 440 t Bio Edelpilze produziert, so der VSP.


Kategorie: Produktion
