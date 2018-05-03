Ungarn: Gute Aussichten für Unterglas-Gemüse

Die ungarische O+G-Branchenorganisation Fruitveb sagt ein gutes Jahr für die heimischen Gewächshausproduzenten voraus.
Verbandspräsident Ferenc Ledó prognostizierte, dass in diesem Jahr von einer kleineren Fläche mehr geerntet werden könne. Obwohl die Anbaufläche um rund 150 ha zurückgehe, würden dank modernerer Produktionstechniken bis zu 460.000 t Gemüse geentet werden können. Im vergangenen Jahr waren es 440.000 t gewesen.
Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus
PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados
OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
|19
|11.05.2018
|02.05.2018
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
|20
|18.05.2018
|08.05.2018
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
|21
|25.05.2018
|15.05.2018
|• Beerenobst
Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...
The biggest food technology tradeshow
Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry
Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.
Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.
China´s leading national trade show for the fresh produce business
The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China