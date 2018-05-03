Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 3. Mai 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
02.05.2018

Ungarn: Gute Aussichten für Unterglas-Gemüse

Ungarn: Gute Aussichten für Unterglas-Gemüse

Die ungarische O+G-Branchenorganisation Fruitveb sagt ein gutes Jahr für die heimischen Gewächshausproduzenten voraus.

Verbandspräsident Ferenc Ledó prognostizierte, dass in diesem Jahr von einer kleineren Fläche mehr geerntet werden könne. Obwohl die Anbaufläche um rund 150 ha zurückgehe, würden dank modernerer Produktionstechniken bis zu 460.000 t Gemüse geentet werden können. Im vergangenen Jahr waren es 440.000 t gewesen. 

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Studie: Tomaten sind das Lebensmittel mit der besten Wa... 02.05.2018
NL: Gemüsebranche fürchtet negative Folgen durch Megafu... 02.05.2018
Bayer hebt Potenzial von Snack-Gurken hervor 02.05.2018
EU-Haushalt für die Zukunft vorgestellt 02.05.2018
Niederlande: Einzelhändler Hoogvliet hat ehrgeizige Wac... 02.05.2018
BVEO: Saisonstart Erdbeeren 02.05.2018
BayWa: Markus Pöllinger ab 2019 neuer Vorstand 02.05.2018
Schweizer Gemüseproduzenten: Stärkung der Positionierun... 02.05.2018
Spanien/Málaga: Europäische Märkte mit Spargel übervers... 02.05.2018
NL: Agrarministerin sieht keine Marktverzerrung durch C... 30.04.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

30.04.2018

SABEGO Qualitätsberatung für Obst und Gemüse, Unterschleißheim: Für die Erweiterung unseres Teams suchen wir Mitarbeiter(in) zur Wareneingangskontrolle und Prüfung einschlägiger Qualitätskriterien an Obst und Gemüse

27.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 15. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiter/-in Ein- & Verkauf Obst

26.04.2018

Buying Manager Obst und Gemüse (m/w) bei ALDI SÜD

25.04.2018

Unternehmensberatung Weihenstephan: Im Auftrag eines mittelständischen, international ausgerichteten Unternehmens suchen wir ab sofort einen Geschäftsführer (m/w) für die Bereiche Einkauf/Vertrieb/Logistik im Segment Obst & Gemüse

06.04.2018

Azienda Simonato (Bio-Kräuter aus Italien) sucht Agenten m/w mit guten Verbindungen zu großen Handelsketten

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 17/2018

NEUE TRAUBEN- UND ORANGEN-SORTEN SOLLEN ITALIENISCHE BRANCHE VORANBRINGEN

Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus

PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados

OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 04.05.2018 24.04.2018 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
19 11.05.2018 02.05.2018 • Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
20 18.05.2018 08.05.2018 • Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
21 25.05.2018 15.05.2018 • Beerenobst
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

07.05.2018

CIBUS

Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...

08.05.2018

FoodTech Barcelona 2018

The biggest food technology tradeshow

08.05.2018

Polagra-Food

Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry

08.05.2018

Hispack 2018

Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.

09.05.2018

Macfrut

Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.

14.05.2018

China Fruit Logistica

China´s leading national trade show for the fresh produce business

14.05.2018

Fresh Produce Forum China

The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.