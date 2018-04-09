Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 9. April 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
09.04.2018

Ungarn: Frost setzt Aprikosen zu

Apáti Ferenc, der Vorsitzende des Fruchtausschusses der FruitVeb Hungarian Vegetables and Fruit Interprofessional Organization and Product Council, erklärte, dass in diesem Jahr nur zwischen 10.000 und 20.000 t Aprikosen zu erwarten seien.

Der Frühjahrsfrost hätte zu erheblichen Keimschäden geführt, der ungarischen Nachrichtenagentur MTI zufolge. In den vergangenen Jahren hätte man 40.000 t Aprikosen erzielt. 2012 sei aber z.B. auch ein Jahr gewesen, in dem durch Frühjahrsfrostschäden nur 10.000 t geerntet werden konnten.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
ASOEX/Chile: Zitronenmarkt öffnet sich für die USA 09.04.2018
BKE: Saison für Bio-Kartoffeln gestartet 09.04.2018
Driscoll's: Hochwertige Erdbeeren aus dem Gewächshaus 09.04.2018
Kunststoffverpackungsbranche erwartet starkes zweites Q... 09.04.2018
Österreich: Neue Prognosemodelle für Schorf und Feuerbr... 09.04.2018
Griechenland: Entwicklung neuer Traubensorten birgt Her... 09.04.2018
My Data Plant: Neuer Service zur Anpassung der Saatmeng... 09.04.2018
Melonenproduzent Fyffes Honduras wird durch Fair Trade ... 06.04.2018
Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt: Erste Radies... 06.04.2018
AMI: Früher Start beeinflusste Gemüsepreise im weiteren... 06.04.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

06.04.2018

Azienda Simonato (Bio-Kräuter aus Italien) sucht Agenten m/w mit guten Verbindungen zu großen Handelsketten

02.04.2018

Vitamina Vida OHG, Berlin: Zur Unterstützung eines kleinen, aber wachsenden Teams suchen wir zum 1. Mai 2018 einen/eine Mitarbeiterin Ein- & Verkauf Obst

29.03.2018

Landgard: Für unseren Standort Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Termin in Vollzeit einen Junior Key Account Manager Obst & Gemüse (m/w)

08.03.2018

Fruchthansa GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams in Wesseling suchen wir einen Assistent Ein- und Verkauf (m/w)

07.03.2018

TERRA, Bozen (Italien): Wir sind ein international tätiges, expandierendes Handelsunternehmen im Bereich Obst und Gemüse und suchen zur Verstärkung für unser dynamisches Team eine/n Ein- und Verkäufer/in

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 14/2018

SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE

Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern

ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus

FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 06.04.2018 27.03.2018 • Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
15 13.04.2018 03.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 20.04.2018 10.04.2018 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
17 27.04.2018 17.04.2018 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 04.05.2018 24.04.2018 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

10.04.2018

WorldFood Warsaw

The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

10.04.2018

Empack Netherlands

The future of packaging technology

11.04.2018

Exhibition and Conference for Fresh Furits and Vegetables

NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...

15.04.2018

Sol & Agrifood

The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

16.04.2018

Alimentaria Barcelona

International Food and Drinks Exhibition

16.04.2018

National Convenience Show

Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.

17.04.2018

InterFood St. Petersburg

International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.