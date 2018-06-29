Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 29. Juni 2018
29.06.2018

Ungarn: Beerenobstbranche immer stärker in ihrer Existenz gefährdet

Verschiedene Faktoren sind dafür verantwortlich, dass die Beerenobstproduktion in Ungarn immer mehr zurückgedrängt wird. Nicht nur der Klimawandel wirkt sich zusehends negativ aus, sondern auch der herrschende Arbeitskräftemangel und die starke Konkurrenz aus Polen und Serbien.

Vor allem Serbien hat für westliche Investoren immens an Attraktivität gewonnen. Insbesondere Himbeeren, Brombeeren und Johannisbeeren sind laut dem ungarischen Branchenverband Fruitveb in hohem Maße betroffen. „Während Himbeeren in Ungarn früher auf einer Fläche von 7.000 ha angebaut wurden, ist diese inzwischen auf nur noch 100 ha zurückgegangen“, sagte kürzlich Ferenc Apáti, Vizepräsident von Fruitveb.

Lesen Sie mehr dazu demnächst im Fruchthandel Magazin.

Kategorie: Produktion
