24.10.2022

TV-Tipp: Wassermangel – Lösungen der Wissenschaft für die Zukunft

Foto: Agroscope

Noch scheint die Schweiz genügend Wasser zu haben. Doch die Folgen des Klimawandels sind zu spüren. Das Wissensmagazin „Einstein“ des SRF ging jetzt folgender Frage nach: „Kann die Forschung unser Wasser retten?“

Innerhalb der Sendung zeigt u.a. Agroscope-Forscher Philippe Monney optimierte Bewässerungssysteme im Obstbau auf. Hier geht es zur Sendung.

Kategorie: Produktion
