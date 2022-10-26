TV-Tipp: Wassermangel – Lösungen der Wissenschaft für die Zukunft

Noch scheint die Schweiz genügend Wasser zu haben. Doch die Folgen des Klimawandels sind zu spüren. Das Wissensmagazin „Einstein“ des SRF ging jetzt folgender Frage nach: „Kann die Forschung unser Wasser retten?“
Innerhalb der Sendung zeigt u.a. Agroscope-Forscher Philippe Monney optimierte Bewässerungssysteme im Obstbau auf. Hier geht es zur Sendung.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|42
|21.10.2022
|11.10.2022
|SPECIAL:
• Nachhaltigkeit
• Sozialstandards
• Zertifizierungen
|43
|28.10.2022
|18.10.2022
| • Bio- & Fairtradeprodukte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|04.11.2022
|25.10.2022
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen, 17.-19.11.2022)
|45
|11.11.2022
|31.10.2022
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• ExpoSE
• Produkte im Trend: Zuckermais
|46
|18.11.2022
|08.11.2022
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Birnen
• Kartoffelprodukte (Interpom)
• Produkte am POS: Kaki
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
The leading continental trade show for Asia´s fresh produce business
Verpackungen für Ihren Markterfolg
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Europas erste und größte vegane Messe für den veganen Lebensstil. Zahlreiche Aussteller, darunter vegane Manufakturen, Händler und Importeure präsentieren sich und bieten kreative, ausgefallene und anspruchsvolle Neuheiten aus...
Interpoma is the only trade show in the world dedicated exclusively to the world of apples, from production to storage and marketing. And much much more: Interpoma is an international platform that brings together apple experts...