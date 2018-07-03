Türkei: Obstexporte zwischen Januar und Mai verdoppelt

Grund für dieses enorme Wachstum ist global gestiegene Nachfrage nach Obst aus den Gebieten Anatoliens. So erreichten die Exporte einen Wert von 271 Mio USD (+105 %), berichtet Daily Sabah Business.
Mengenmäßig lagen die Exporte bei 388.506 t, das ist ein Plus von 49 %. Der Exportpreis lag bei 70 Cent pro Kilogramm. Entscheidend waren die Exporte von Kirschen, Erdbeeren, Nektarinen und Pfirsichen nach Russland (+184 %, 54 Mio USD). Neben Deutschland, Russland und Norwegen war auch bei den Kirschenexporten ein deutlicher Anstieg in Hongkong, Singapur und Malaysia zu verzeichnen. Die Nektarinen- und Pfirsichexporte stiegen um 120 % auf 28 Mio US-Dollar, die Erdbeerexporte verzeichneten im gleichen Zeitraum ein Plus von 160 % auf 22 Mio US-Dollar stiegen.
EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM: GROSSER APPETIT AUF KLEINE SORTEN
Aldi Süd im Interview: „Wir wollen ein Einkaufserlebnis bieten — die Konsumenten aber nicht überstrapazieren”
LANDGARD
O+G-Geschäft treibt Wachstum
NIEDERLANDE
Verband kritisiert Ernährungspolitik
